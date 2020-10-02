Trek Bicycle SA managing demand amid global bike boom





There has been a massive increase in the demand for entry-level bicycles across the globe, and South Africa has been no exception.

Trek Bicycle SA says it has experienced an increased demand for bikes in the country, however, a "shortage" isn't an accurate description.

A message has been circulating online suggesting that there is a bike shortage in South Africa, accompanied by an image of an empty warehouse.

However, Trek Bikes SA's Kevin van den Broek says the warehouse pictured in the message is not located in South Africa.

He acknowledges that there has been a bicycle sales boom around the world, affecting various companies.

Van Den Broek says Trek Bikes SA has increased its orders to ensure that it offers a wide variety of entry-level, mid-range bicycles and high-end bicycles, from road, mountain and e-bikes.

It's crazy times we're living in! We're quite fortunate in the bike business to see a bike boom. Kevin van den Broek, Marketing Manager - Trek Bikes South Africa

Yes, there is a bike boom. There's a lot of bikes going around. Kevin van den Broek, Marketing Manager - Trek Bikes South Africa

Our warehouse is rather full at the moment, so that's good for us. Kevin van den Broek, Marketing Manager - Trek Bikes South Africa

There is some supply interruptions on the entry-level products, but we have products coming in every second week, air shipments, and ocean shipments. Kevin van den Broek, Marketing Manager - Trek Bikes South Africa

Globally, Trek is building twice as many bikes as they have in previous years. There are tens of thousands of bikes arriving at shops around the globe, including South Africa. Kevin van den Broek, Marketing Manager - Trek Bikes South Africa

We've seen a massive increase in the lower end. We've increased our orders. Kevin van den Broek, Marketing Manager - Trek Bikes South Africa

