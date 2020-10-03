Zeekoevlei remains closed amid investigation into sewage spill
The City says "a possible pollution incident" took place at the vlei two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, the Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei chair Sidney Jacobs claim that it's the second spill of late, and that the City has done nothing.
According to a statement issued by the City, tests conducted last week Friday indicate significant sewage pollution in the northern portion of the vlei.
The City believes that this could be as a result of the lingering effects of the vandalised low-flow stormwater to sewer diversion in the Big Lotus River which it says was repaired last week.
Further testing has been planned.
"The most likely explanation for pollution currently is therefore a combination of both the recent rains and the vandalised low-flow diversion. However, further testing is still underway to try and eliminate other source possibilities", the City adds,.
