South African police complicit in fueling xenophobic violence, argues researcher





Edwards, the director of programmes and research at African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum (APCOF), says the inaction and complicity of the South African Police Service (SAPS) is contributing to xenophobic violence in the country.

In an opinion piece published in the Daily Maverick, she explains that policing is a contributing factor to community hostility towards foreign nationals.

She adds that apparent police inaction during xenophobic violence exacerbates the harm to non-nationals.

A recent report published by the Human Rights Watch indicates that African and Asian foreigners in South Africa are still subject to routine harassment and abuse.

To combat xenophobia and Afrophobia, the SA government launched the National Action Plan to Combat Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance (NAP) in March 2019

Edwards says APCOF has been monitoring the implementation of the NAP, which is essentially aimed at building social cohesion.

However, she says the NAP is silent on the issue of policing and how it may contribute to systemic discrimination.

The researcher explains that the policing of immigration laws in the country and the discriminatory attitudes of some SAPS members towards non-nationals adds to the problem.

Furthermore, Edwards says there is a dangerous rhetoric that foreign nationals are responsible for a crime in South Africa.

This is being perpetuated withing the top leadership at SAPS and at a ministerial level, she tells CapeTalk host Zain Johnson.

In order to achieve social cohesion, we need non-discriminatory, equitable and ethical policing. Louise Edwards, Director of Programmes and Research - African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum

The national action plan itself is completely silent on this issue of policing. While we welcome the plan, we are seeing the consequences of that failure to address what is seen as one of the key drivers and exacerbating factors of xenophobic violence, and that's policing. Louise Edwards, Director of Programmes and Research - African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum

Any deliberate discriminatory policing of foreign nationals for the fact that they are foreign nationals violates our Constitution. Louise Edwards, Director of Programmes and Research - African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum

We need to de-couple the issue of the collective criminality prescribed to foreign nationals in this country versus immigration issues. Louise Edwards, Director of Programmes and Research - African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum

