South African police complicit in fueling xenophobic violence, argues researcher
Edwards, the director of programmes and research at African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum (APCOF), says the inaction and complicity of the South African Police Service (SAPS) is contributing to xenophobic violence in the country.
In an opinion piece published in the Daily Maverick, she explains that policing is a contributing factor to community hostility towards foreign nationals.
She adds that apparent police inaction during xenophobic violence exacerbates the harm to non-nationals.
A recent report published by the Human Rights Watch indicates that African and Asian foreigners in South Africa are still subject to routine harassment and abuse.
To combat xenophobia and Afrophobia, the SA government launched the National Action Plan to Combat Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance (NAP) in March 2019
Edwards says APCOF has been monitoring the implementation of the NAP, which is essentially aimed at building social cohesion.
However, she says the NAP is silent on the issue of policing and how it may contribute to systemic discrimination.
The researcher explains that the policing of immigration laws in the country and the discriminatory attitudes of some SAPS members towards non-nationals adds to the problem.
Furthermore, Edwards says there is a dangerous rhetoric that foreign nationals are responsible for a crime in South Africa.
This is being perpetuated withing the top leadership at SAPS and at a ministerial level, she tells CapeTalk host Zain Johnson.
In order to achieve social cohesion, we need non-discriminatory, equitable and ethical policing.Louise Edwards, Director of Programmes and Research - African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum
The national action plan itself is completely silent on this issue of policing. While we welcome the plan, we are seeing the consequences of that failure to address what is seen as one of the key drivers and exacerbating factors of xenophobic violence, and that's policing.Louise Edwards, Director of Programmes and Research - African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum
Any deliberate discriminatory policing of foreign nationals for the fact that they are foreign nationals violates our Constitution.Louise Edwards, Director of Programmes and Research - African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum
We need to de-couple the issue of the collective criminality prescribed to foreign nationals in this country versus immigration issues.Louise Edwards, Director of Programmes and Research - African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast:
More from Local
Zeekoevlei remains closed amid investigation into sewage spill
City of Cape Town officials have closed off the Zeekoevlei section of the False Bay Nature Reserve as teams investigate the source of a reported sewage spill.Read More
Just the hits with sax man Don Vino Prins
The biggest hits as chosen by one of Cape Town's best jazz saxophonists this Sunday from 10 amRead More
Replica of Rondebosch Fountain more durable than original, says foundry owner
The historic Rondebosch Fountain has been recreated and restored after it was badly damaged in a car wreck back in 2015.Read More
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’
Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption.Read More
Cape comedians unite in bid to save District Six Museum from threat of closure
Comedians Marc Lottering, Riaad Moosa and Nik Rabinowitz are putting together a stand-up comedy show to raise money for the District Six museum.Read More
SA will hit a second wave if testing increases tenfold, says Panda's Streicher
Pandemic Data and Analytics's Piet Streicher analyses the numbers of Covid-19 infection rates in South Africa in the coming months.Read More
New service provider appointed to deal with baboon matters in Cape Town
After major criticism about the handling of baboons in urban areas, the City of Cape Town has hired a new contractor to deal with baboon management.Read More
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa
Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage.Read More
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover
Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
Covid-19 infections increasing in Western Cape's small towns - Premier Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says authorities have noted that the Covid-19 infection rate is increasing in a few small towns.Read More