Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe





In a statement released on Friday night, Premier David Makhura said Lukhele's resignation was with immediate effect.

Makhura had placed the HOD under precautionary suspension on Wednesday.

It's alleged that Lukhele failed to properly monitor Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders which are currently being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The SIU is probing allegations of corruption and maladministration against government officials and more 60 companies linked to PPE contracts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Premier Makhura has reiterated that all those involved in Covid-19 corruption must be brought to book.