South African police complicit in fueling xenophobic violence, argues researcher Researcher Louise Edwards says the government needs to address the role of the SAPS in order to deal with xenophobic violence in S... 3 October 2020 10:56 AM
Zeekoevlei remains closed amid investigation into sewage spill City of Cape Town officials have closed off the Zeekoevlei section of the False Bay Nature Reserve as teams investigate the source... 3 October 2020 9:36 AM
Just the hits with sax man Don Vino Prins The biggest hits as chosen by one of Cape Town's best jazz saxophonists this Sunday from 10 am 2 October 2020 6:03 PM
Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect. 3 October 2020 11:41 AM
State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa Next time the power goes off, try not to think about how much you are paying these guys. 2 October 2020 2:54 PM
The Hawks keep on pouncing: 'The optics is good, but don't celebrate just yet' Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
SA wine industry calls for return of weekend alcohol sales The Wines of South Africa (Wosa) wants the government to ease the restrictions on alcohol sales to help save local wineries. 3 October 2020 1:20 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
Raising 'Them': I'm trying to teach my child about gender far beyond the binary American author and sociologist Dr. Kyl Myers talks about raising her child as gender-neutral and the lessons of gender creative p... 3 October 2020 12:40 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 02 October 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 2 October 2020 5:33 PM
Trek Bicycle SA managing demand amid global bike boom Bicycles have flown off the shelves by the tens of thousands during the coronavirus pandemic. 2 October 2020 4:30 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the "public interest". 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering's hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town's most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent What's it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We're lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA's banned leisure travel list as fre... 1 October 2020 1:09 PM
Tourism minister welcomes international flights despite 57 countries on ban list ''Some are coming to visit their families , while others are here to start enjoying South Africa, says Minister Kubayi-Ngubane 1 October 2020 8:44 AM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There'll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There's an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
The Hawks keep on pouncing: 'The optics is good, but don't celebrate just yet' Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe

3 October 2020 11:41 AM
by Qama Qukula
Gauteng Health
SIU
David makhura
Mkhululi Lukhele
PPE
Covid-19 corruption
Gauteng Health HOD

Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect.

In a statement released on Friday night, Premier David Makhura said Lukhele's resignation was with immediate effect.

Makhura had placed the HOD under precautionary suspension on Wednesday.

RELATED: Makhura suspends GP Health HOD over Covid corruption probe

It's alleged that Lukhele failed to properly monitor Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders which are currently being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The SIU is probing allegations of corruption and maladministration against government officials and more 60 companies linked to PPE contracts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Premier Makhura has reiterated that all those involved in Covid-19 corruption must be brought to book.


