Raising 'Them': I'm trying to teach my child about gender far beyond the binary





Myers and her partner have a four-year-old child. The couple has not assigned a gender to them.

Her child, named Zoomer, uses gender-neutral pronouns "they" and "them" and she says she doesn't want Zoomer raised within the confines of gender stereotypes

Myers has a Ph.D. in sociology and is the author of Raising Them: Our Adventure in Gender Creative Parenting.

When she fell pregnant, after spending a decade immersed in gender studies education, she knew that she would give her child the space to come to their own identity.

Myers says she was raised and groomed within strictly defined gender roles in a Mormon community.

She explains that her ideas around gender began to change when she started travelling to Europe and as she discovered social studies at university.

Myers chats to CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King about the liberating experience of raising Zoomer outside of the gender binary.

I started studying social justice and I got bit by that bug of understanding the historical context of gender oppression. Kyl Myers, Sociologist and Author

There is so much to the human experience beyond the gender binary. Kyl Myers, Sociologist and Author

I was entrenched in it for a decade of studying gender inequality and seeing the experiences of my friends who lived outside of the gender binary. Kyl Myers, Sociologist and Author

When it came time for me to be a parent, I didn't want to do what the status quo was. Kyl Myers, Sociologist and Author

We're trying to show the realistic nuance of it. There are people who don't identify with the sex or gender that they were assigned at birth when they get older. Kyl Myers, Sociologist and Author

Before having Zoomer, I was so nervous and scared. After having Zoomer, it's been so liberating and affirming. We've been so supported... It hasn't been as difficult to do as I thought it would be. Kyl Myers, Sociologist and Author

