Raising 'Them': I'm trying to teach my child about gender far beyond the binary

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South African police complicit in fueling xenophobic violence, argues researcher Researcher Louise Edwards says the government needs to address the role of the SAPS in order to deal with xenophobic violence in S... 3 October 2020 10:56 AM
Zeekoevlei remains closed amid investigation into sewage spill City of Cape Town officials have closed off the Zeekoevlei section of the False Bay Nature Reserve as teams investigate the source... 3 October 2020 9:36 AM
Just the hits with sax man Don Vino Prins The biggest hits as chosen by one of Cape Town's best jazz saxophonists this Sunday from 10 am 2 October 2020 6:03 PM
View all Local
Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect. 3 October 2020 11:41 AM
State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa Next time the power goes off, try not to think about how much you are paying these guys. 2 October 2020 2:54 PM
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’ Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
View all Politics
SA wine industry calls for return of weekend alcohol sales The Wines of South Africa (Wosa) wants the government to ease the restrictions on alcohol sales to help save local wineries. 3 October 2020 1:20 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
Raising 'Them': I'm trying to teach my child about gender far beyond the binary American author and sociologist Dr. Kyl Myers talks about raising her child as gender-neutral and the lessons of gender creative p... 3 October 2020 12:40 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 02 October 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 2 October 2020 5:33 PM
Trek Bicycle SA managing demand amid global bike boom Bicycles have flown off the shelves by the tens of thousands during the coronavirus pandemic. 2 October 2020 4:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA’s banned leisure travel list as fre... 1 October 2020 1:09 PM
Tourism minister welcomes international flights despite 57 countries on ban list ''Some are coming to visit their families , while others are here to start enjoying South Africa, says Minister Kubayi-Ngubane 1 October 2020 8:44 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’ Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Raising 'Them': I'm trying to teach my child about gender far beyond the binary

3 October 2020 12:40 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Dr. Kyl Myers
sociologist
gender binary
gender neutral

American author and sociologist Dr. Kyl Myers talks about raising her child as gender-neutral and the lessons of gender creative parenting.

Myers and her partner have a four-year-old child. The couple has not assigned a gender to them.

Her child, named Zoomer, uses gender-neutral pronouns "they" and "them" and she says she doesn't want Zoomer raised within the confines of gender stereotypes

Myers has a Ph.D. in sociology and is the author of Raising Them: Our Adventure in Gender Creative Parenting.

When she fell pregnant, after spending a decade immersed in gender studies education, she knew that she would give her child the space to come to their own identity.

Myers says she was raised and groomed within strictly defined gender roles in a Mormon community.

She explains that her ideas around gender began to change when she started travelling to Europe and as she discovered social studies at university.

Myers chats to CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King about the liberating experience of raising Zoomer outside of the gender binary.

I started studying social justice and I got bit by that bug of understanding the historical context of gender oppression.

Kyl Myers, Sociologist and Author

There is so much to the human experience beyond the gender binary.

Kyl Myers, Sociologist and Author

I was entrenched in it for a decade of studying gender inequality and seeing the experiences of my friends who lived outside of the gender binary.

Kyl Myers, Sociologist and Author

When it came time for me to be a parent, I didn't want to do what the status quo was.

Kyl Myers, Sociologist and Author

We're trying to show the realistic nuance of it. There are people who don't identify with the sex or gender that they were assigned at birth when they get older.

Kyl Myers, Sociologist and Author

Before having Zoomer, I was so nervous and scared. After having Zoomer, it's been so liberating and affirming. We've been so supported... It hasn't been as difficult to do as I thought it would be.

Kyl Myers, Sociologist and Author

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast:


3 October 2020 12:40 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Dr. Kyl Myers
sociologist
gender binary
gender neutral

More from Lifestyle

wine-glass-tasting-estate-farm-winery-123rf

SA wine industry calls for return of weekend alcohol sales

3 October 2020 1:20 PM

The Wines of South Africa (Wosa) wants the government to ease the restrictions on alcohol sales to help save local wineries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

book-novel-reading-literature-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 02 October 2020

2 October 2020 5:33 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bicycle-bike-lane-cyclist-cycling-road-sign-pavement-123rf

Trek Bicycle SA managing demand amid global bike boom

2 October 2020 4:30 PM

Bicycles have flown off the shelves by the tens of thousands during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jodi-picoult

I'm more like a medium. I hear characters talk to me, says author Jodi Picoult

1 October 2020 5:08 PM

International bestselling author Jodi Picoult joined CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson for an in-depth chat about her writing technique and latest novel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190815-motsoaledi-edjpg

Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi

1 October 2020 1:09 PM

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA’s banned leisure travel list as frequently as twice a week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

international-travel-tourism-airport-borders-flight-destination-tourist-123rf

International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!'

30 September 2020 8:51 PM

Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tencent 123rf 123rfbusiness

Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro

30 September 2020 3:15 PM

Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Waterfront-Cape-Town-wheel-tourism-123rf

Tourism: How Cape Town plans to make summer pop

30 September 2020 1:18 PM

All the interviews from the BIG Breakfast Broadcast with Refilwe Moloto on "South African Tourism, Reimagined".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

children-boys-coding-programming-computerjpg

Learn coding, web development, computer science – for free (no computer needed)

30 September 2020 12:05 PM

Any high school learner or teacher can now access non-profit Code for Change’s CodeJIKA programme - at no charge to them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young happy attractive women females riding bicycle Sea Point Promenade 123rf

We have an advantage. Who doesn’t want to spend summer in the Cape? - Alan Winde

30 September 2020 9:42 AM

"Fly south! Come here for the summer! This is going to be a great place in the summer," says Premier Alan Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Cele vows to solve Kinnear murder case as slain detective laid to rest

Zeekoevlei remains closed amid investigation into sewage spill

Local

Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe

Politics

EWN Highlights

450 IEC registration points open in run-up to by-elections

3 October 2020 3:51 PM

Police make breakthrough in quadruple KwaNdengezi murder case

3 October 2020 1:38 PM

Cele vows that police will not rest until Charl Kinnear's murder solved

3 October 2020 1:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA