Raising 'Them': I'm trying to teach my child about gender far beyond the binary
Myers and her partner have a four-year-old child. The couple has not assigned a gender to them.
Her child, named Zoomer, uses gender-neutral pronouns "they" and "them" and she says she doesn't want Zoomer raised within the confines of gender stereotypes
Myers has a Ph.D. in sociology and is the author of Raising Them: Our Adventure in Gender Creative Parenting.
It’s a genderfull life. Read Raising Them: Our Adventure in Gender Creative Parenting, @kylmyers’s intimate and candid account of raising her child without assigning a gender. https://t.co/BQB39FgipE [sponsored] pic.twitter.com/0r3gKCoL2J— Literary Hub (@lithub) September 28, 2020
When she fell pregnant, after spending a decade immersed in gender studies education, she knew that she would give her child the space to come to their own identity.
Myers says she was raised and groomed within strictly defined gender roles in a Mormon community.
She explains that her ideas around gender began to change when she started travelling to Europe and as she discovered social studies at university.
Myers chats to CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King about the liberating experience of raising Zoomer outside of the gender binary.
I started studying social justice and I got bit by that bug of understanding the historical context of gender oppression.Kyl Myers, Sociologist and Author
There is so much to the human experience beyond the gender binary.Kyl Myers, Sociologist and Author
I was entrenched in it for a decade of studying gender inequality and seeing the experiences of my friends who lived outside of the gender binary.Kyl Myers, Sociologist and Author
When it came time for me to be a parent, I didn't want to do what the status quo was.Kyl Myers, Sociologist and Author
We're trying to show the realistic nuance of it. There are people who don't identify with the sex or gender that they were assigned at birth when they get older.Kyl Myers, Sociologist and Author
Before having Zoomer, I was so nervous and scared. After having Zoomer, it's been so liberating and affirming. We've been so supported... It hasn't been as difficult to do as I thought it would be.Kyl Myers, Sociologist and Author
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast:
More from Lifestyle
SA wine industry calls for return of weekend alcohol sales
The Wines of South Africa (Wosa) wants the government to ease the restrictions on alcohol sales to help save local wineries.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 02 October 2020
Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.Read More
Trek Bicycle SA managing demand amid global bike boom
Bicycles have flown off the shelves by the tens of thousands during the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
I'm more like a medium. I hear characters talk to me, says author Jodi Picoult
International bestselling author Jodi Picoult joined CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson for an in-depth chat about her writing technique and latest novel.Read More
Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA’s banned leisure travel list as frequently as twice a week.Read More
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!'
Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds.Read More
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro
Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years.Read More
Tourism: How Cape Town plans to make summer pop
All the interviews from the BIG Breakfast Broadcast with Refilwe Moloto on "South African Tourism, Reimagined".Read More
Learn coding, web development, computer science – for free (no computer needed)
Any high school learner or teacher can now access non-profit Code for Change’s CodeJIKA programme - at no charge to them.Read More
We have an advantage. Who doesn’t want to spend summer in the Cape? - Alan Winde
"Fly south! Come here for the summer! This is going to be a great place in the summer," says Premier Alan Winde.Read More