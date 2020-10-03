SA wine industry calls for return of weekend alcohol sales





Wosa spokesperson Maryna Calow says it's nonsensical that alcohol cannot be sold over weekends.

Calow adds that the government needs to reinstate the standard trading hours.

Currently, alcohol can only be sold for off-site consumption from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.

She says patrons who visit wine estates over the weekend are unable to take home any bottles during their visits.

She says the delivery option is not appealing to some people due to the additional charges and prescribed quantities.

Calow explains that many wine producers need cellar door sales in order to survive.

Our industry has been engaging with the government throughout this period. Maryna Calow, Spokesperson - Wines of South Africa

The reality is that so many of our producers are heavily reliant on cellar door sales. Maryna Calow, Spokesperson - Wines of South Africa

If things were to return to normal, it really could make a big difference to so many wine producers and allow them to remain open in the long-term. Maryna Calow, Spokesperson - Wines of South Africa

They can do wine tastings.. but you can't buy a bottle or two [to take home immedialtey]. Maryna Calow, Spokesperson - Wines of South Africa

Listen to the discussion for more: