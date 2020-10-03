[WATCH] Cele vows to solve Kinnear murder case as slain detective laid to rest





The funeral service took place on Saturday morning at the Every Nation Church in Goodwood, Cape Town.

Minister Cele says police officers will not rest until they got to the bottom of how Kinnear was killed.

The top cop was assassinated outside his home in Bishop Lavis just over two weeks ago.

The anti-gang unit commander was apparently investigating a gun syndicate involving high-ranking officers and gang bosses before he was murdered.

Cele says authorities cannot allow the killing of police officers to continue.

"No police is going to rest until we know what happened to #CharlKinnear. No criminal is going to kill our police and sleep in their house" - Police Minister, Bheki Cele.





Western Cape Premier Alana Winde also spoke at the funeral service and praised Kinnear for fighting to uphold the integrity of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Thank you to him and all of the police officers in our province and in our country who fight to make sure that the brand of our police is held up strong. He lives that brand. We need to make sure that those values that he lived carry on. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, has thanked the Kinnear family. He says they sacrificed a father and husband to the fight against crime.

Zane Kilian was arrested for Kinnear's murder and made a brief appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court last week.

Kilian is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and illegal interception of communication.

