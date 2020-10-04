Heideveld shelter takes holistic approach to educate and uplift vulnerable women
The Heideveld-based organisation first opened its doors in 2006 and has helped hundreds of women and children who have been victims of domestic abuse.
Nuraan Osman, the director at Ihata Shelter, says the organisation facilitates a range of interventions to help uplift women and children in the community.
There is a specific 90-day programme for abused women who live at the shelter, which involves coaching, therapy and skills development.
The shelter also runs a youth development academy for vulnerable teenagers in the community as well as a perpetrators intervention programme for men.
In addition, the shelter has an on-site early childhood development centre (ECD) and aftercare programme to support the cognitive development of young kids.
Osman says the organisation takes a holistic approach to building an improved society free of gender-based violence.
"Gender-based violence does not exist in a silo", she tells CapeTalk host Zain Johnson.
RELATED: GBV activists criticise new bill 'obligating' people to report domestic violence
Each morning, it's group life coaching and it's therapy. We've got an individual development plan for each of our clients and we've got a youth development academy for the high-schoolers.Nuraan Osman, Director - Ihata Shelter
We shelter women and we've got an ECD centre on the [premises] we are looking after the educational needs of children under 6, the rest go to primary school and high schoolNuraan Osman, Director - Ihata Shelter
We're a holistic shelter so we are looking at all of their needs; physiological, psychological, and educational needs.Nuraan Osman, Director - Ihata Shelter
The shelter started as an organisation that really wanted to act as a resource centre for the community of Heideveld.Nuraan Osman, Director - Ihata Shelter
Listen to Nuraan Osman on Weekend Breakfast:
