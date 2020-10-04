Pink Himalayan salt not much healthier than regular table salt, dietician claims
Bhaga explains that pink Himalayan still has a high sodium content, which can cause high blood pressure if consumed in excess.
While many have reported on the health benefits associated with Himalayan pink salt, it is chemically similar to regular table salt.
Himalayan pink salt does contain trace amounts of extra minerals and elements, but Bhaga says the sodium content is still way more significant.
Salt is salt. It doesn't really change. Pink Himalayan salt is the same. It still has sodium. It isn't really helping you.Yuri Bhaga, Registered dietician
It has maybe one or two minerals that might show you benefit if you're having it over a long period of time.Yuri Bhaga, Registered dietician
If you're looking to lower your salt intake for health purposes, then pink Himalayan salt isn't really going to help you.Yuri Bhaga, Registered dietician
Bhaga also advises that consumers familiarise themselves with nutritional labels and differentiate between sodium and salt.
Salt and sodium are often used interchangeably... The main difference is that sodium is just basically one of the mineral components of salt.Yuri Bhaga, Registered dietician
Sodium is basically the factor that may increase our risk for hypertension... which in the long run may cause problems with heart disease..Yuri Bhaga, Registered dietician
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast:
