How sick is Donald Trump, actually?





How sick is US President Donald Trump?

Donald Trump could be sick as a dog or fit as a fiddle – it depends on which doctor you ask.

If you believe Dr Sean Conley, Head of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, then Trump is doing well.

Lester Kiewit interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Conley is an army officer, and therefore saluting his Commander-in-Chief in doing so [saying Trump is fine] … Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

On Sunday, however, Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, said his condition was very concerning.

Yesterday, Meadows sat with this head in his hands during the briefing [on Trump’s condition]. Maybe he wasn’t aware he was giving off that energy? It was negative energy alright. Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

We know that Trump has been given a cocktail of experimental drugs has received oxygen at least once.

On Sunday, Trump broke health protocols with a drive-by aimed at broadcasting his supposed fitness to supporters, despite it endangering his Secret Service protection and government regulations requiring him to isolate while still shedding virus.

Hang on a moment?! That’s not the best thing to do! Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

The White House was widely mocked around the world for releasing staged photos on Saturday that aimed to convey to the world that Trump is well and working hard.

It was a blank sheet of paper! You’ve got to laugh! They’re playing smoke and mirrors… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below.