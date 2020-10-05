Transport MEC to probe allegations of sexual harassment against WC traffic chief





A co-worker in the traffic department has laid a complaint against the traffic chief, citing several incidents that allegedly took place between 2019 and 2020 in the Chief Director's office.

The alleged perpetrator took over as the Chief Director of Traffic Management last month after Kenny Africa retired from the job at the end of July.

He is well known in traffic circles, and has held a range of senior posts, including Director: Traffic Training and Development and Director: Traffic Law Enforcement.

It's alleged that the traffic chief has been previously accused of similar misconduct.

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says an independent party will be appointed to investigate the allegations.

Madikizela says an independent body will decide whether or not the alleged perpetrator should be suspended pending the outcome of investigation.

The MEC says the investigation will be independent in order to rule out any bias or interference.

Any allegations of sexual assault or unwanted advances must be taken very seriously by all spheres of government. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport

At the same time, we wouldn't want to come to a conclusion based on the allegations, but I certainly take these very seriously. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport

We will be conducting an independent investigation... I don't want this to be an internal investigation. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport

