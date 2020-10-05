Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize





US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Related articles:

“Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?” said Christian Tybring-Gjedde, the far-right Norwegian politician who nominated Trump. “The committee should judge him on the facts - not on the way he behaves.”

Tybring-Gjedde, much like Trump, rejects immigration and the scientific consensus on climate change.

He nominated Trump once before, in 2018.

“This is a hard-earned and well-deserved honour for the president,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “Do we give the prize to Greta Thunberg, for screaming about the environment?”

Kieno Kammies interviewed CapeTalk’s BBC correspondent, Rob Hugh Jones.

Jones spoke about this year’s nominations and the one for Trump in 2021.

There are 318 candidates this year… To nominate someone, you have to be the leader of a country, a Minister or have a prestigious job such as a university professor or head of a think tank… Rob Hugh Jones, correspondent - BBC

The Norwegian politician says Trump has brought together Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain… If he wins, he’ll become the fifth US President to receive it, the last being Barack Obama. Rob Hugh Jones, correspondent - BBC

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 13:27].