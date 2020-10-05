Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
The wine industry and selling “rooi proppie”
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 15:50
Remembering Brian Searle-Tripp - A very significant figure in Cape Town advertising history
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jono Shubitz - Partner at Shelby & Sons Cape Town
Today at 16:10
Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DLRD) announced DLRD announce that members of the public will be able to apply to lease 700 000 hectares of underutilized or vacant state land.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katlego Ramantsima - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Today at 16:20
The state of SA tourism looks bleak
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gillian Saunders - Tourism consultant and former adviser to the tourism minister Derek Hanekom at ...
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Ford Ecosport
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
CSA's Fundudzi summary report released
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Sports journalist at Sport24
Today at 17:20
Trump, Covid and the pending presidential election
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas
Today at 17:46
We need to bring renewables onboard fast - if we want our economy to survive
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mark Swilling - Co-Director at the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition & Co Author of the ‘Betrayal of the Promise’ at Stellenbosch University
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
The story behind local startup Oyi, a business that provides a savings card that can only be used for medical expenses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tami Ngalo - CEO at oyi Medical Card - one of AlphaCode Incubate winners
Today at 19:08
Moving on from the idea of a green economy to a five colour economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Ten Years to Midnight: Four Urgent Global Crises and Their Strategic Solutions', by Blair Sheppard
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People's Money: Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Pali Lehohla
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

5 October 2020 11:17 AM
by Kabous le Roux
"Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him.

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Related articles:

“Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?” said Christian Tybring-Gjedde, the far-right Norwegian politician who nominated Trump. “The committee should judge him on the facts - not on the way he behaves.”

Tybring-Gjedde, much like Trump, rejects immigration and the scientific consensus on climate change.

He nominated Trump once before, in 2018.

“This is a hard-earned and well-deserved honour for the president,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “Do we give the prize to Greta Thunberg, for screaming about the environment?”

Kieno Kammies interviewed CapeTalk’s BBC correspondent, Rob Hugh Jones.

Jones spoke about this year’s nominations and the one for Trump in 2021.

There are 318 candidates this year… To nominate someone, you have to be the leader of a country, a Minister or have a prestigious job such as a university professor or head of a think tank…

Rob Hugh Jones, correspondent - BBC

The Norwegian politician says Trump has brought together Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain… If he wins, he’ll become the fifth US President to receive it, the last being Barack Obama.

Rob Hugh Jones, correspondent - BBC

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 13:27].


