Party infighting heats up in battle for DA metro chair post





In August, Mayor Plato has announced his intention to run as Democratic Alliance (DA) Cape Metro regional chairperson, ahead of next year’s local government elections.

He'll be going head-to-head with current metro chair Grant Twigg who has also accepted the nomination.

According to the Cape Argus, Plato has signed off and approved a motion of no confidence against local councillor Helen Carstens who is believed to be a vocal supporter of his rival, Twigg.

DA insiders believe that this could be a move to purge of Twigg supporters, reports Cape Argus journalist Marvin Charles.

According to Charles, Twigg had no knowledge of the motion of no confidence against his colleague Carstens.

It's reported that DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela plans to intervene because proper processes have apparently not been followed.

The mayor has signed off on a motion of no confidence. We have no idea what the charges are that Helen Carstens is facing at this point. Marvin Charles, Journalist - Cape Argus

Plato says he does not want to comment any further because it is an internal party matter. Marvin Charles, Journalist - Cape Argus

Interestingly, the motion of no confidence is being brought forward during a time when Carstens is out of the country and she's on leave at the moment. Marvin Charles, Journalist - Cape Argus

Twigg was not aware of this [motion of no confidence]. When I asked him about this, Twigg said that he is aware that Carstens is a vocal supporter of his campaign... They work very closely. Marvin Charles, Journalist - Cape Argus

It's quite astonishing that he [Twigg] hadn't gotten word of this. Marvin Charles, Journalist - Cape Argus

