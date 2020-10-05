Party infighting heats up in battle for DA metro chair post
In August, Mayor Plato has announced his intention to run as Democratic Alliance (DA) Cape Metro regional chairperson, ahead of next year’s local government elections.
He'll be going head-to-head with current metro chair Grant Twigg who has also accepted the nomination.
According to the Cape Argus, Plato has signed off and approved a motion of no confidence against local councillor Helen Carstens who is believed to be a vocal supporter of his rival, Twigg.
DA insiders believe that this could be a move to purge of Twigg supporters, reports Cape Argus journalist Marvin Charles.
According to Charles, Twigg had no knowledge of the motion of no confidence against his colleague Carstens.
It's reported that DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela plans to intervene because proper processes have apparently not been followed.
The mayor has signed off on a motion of no confidence. We have no idea what the charges are that Helen Carstens is facing at this point.Marvin Charles, Journalist - Cape Argus
Plato says he does not want to comment any further because it is an internal party matter.Marvin Charles, Journalist - Cape Argus
Interestingly, the motion of no confidence is being brought forward during a time when Carstens is out of the country and she's on leave at the moment.Marvin Charles, Journalist - Cape Argus
Twigg was not aware of this [motion of no confidence]. When I asked him about this, Twigg said that he is aware that Carstens is a vocal supporter of his campaign... They work very closely.Marvin Charles, Journalist - Cape Argus
It's quite astonishing that he [Twigg] hadn't gotten word of this.Marvin Charles, Journalist - Cape Argus
Listen to the update on The Midday Report:
More from Politics
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch
Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign governments without approval.Read More
Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe
Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect.Read More
State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa
Next time the power goes off, try not to think about how much you are paying these guys.Read More
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’
Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption.Read More
Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith out on R30k bail and he maintains his innocence
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith is out on R30,000 bail after making a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon.Read More
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease
Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield.Read More
[WATCH] Former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the dock for Bosasa-linked corruption
Top ANC official Vincent Smith has appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on fraud and corruption charges.Read More
ANC bigwig hands himself over to police, facing state capture corruption charges
A top ANC official linked to state capture has handed himself over to police at the Alberton Police Station.Read More
FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author
Investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh and forensic lawyer Steven Powell comment on the Hawks' corruption crackdown.Read More
'Was the decision taken at a shebeen in Saxonwold?' - Herman Mashaba
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says papers have been filed to appeal the IEC's decision to rejected his party's application.Read More