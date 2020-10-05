Kinnear murder case may be moved to higher court over security concerns
Suspect Zane Killian appeared briefly in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Monday morning.
Killian is accused of being involved in the murder of Kinnear, who was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home in September.
The case against Killian has been postponed to Friday as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) arranges to move the matter to a different court.
The NPA's Western Cape spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says Killian’s bail application would likely be heard in another court for security reasons, reports EWN's Kevin Brandt.
Meanwhile, Killian's lawyer says his client's rights have been infringed due to all these delays.
#CharlKinnear NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila explains.... pic.twitter.com/xkhR3MOLgt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2020
The State as well as the courts feel that the case will eventually be moved to a higher court, at this stage citing security concerns for the Bishop Lavis community and the surrounding areas.Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
The NPA didn't want to go into a lot of detail about what the specific security concerns are, simply saying they would need until Friday to have an idea as to where the case will be transferred to.Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
The defense advocate has already objected to his client being in custody for 15 days now, saying his rights are being grossly infringed. They are willing to go ahead with the bail application.Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Listen to the EWN update for more:
More from Local
Transport MEC to probe allegations of sexual harassment against WC traffic chief
The Western Cape's newly appointed traffic chief is facing allegations of sexual harassment, one month into his new position.Read More
I found a lump and my worst fears came to life: Danielle Bitton shares her story
Cape Town-based singer and actress Danielle Bitton opens up about how her life changed after being diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.Read More
Heideveld shelter takes holistic approach to educate and uplift vulnerable women
The Ihata Shelter for Abused Women and Children has a range of programmes geared at educating and empowering vulnerable women and kids.Read More
South African police complicit in fueling xenophobic violence, argues researcher
Researcher Louise Edwards says the government needs to address the role of the SAPS in order to deal with xenophobic violence in SA.Read More
Zeekoevlei remains closed amid investigation into sewage spill
City of Cape Town officials have closed off the Zeekoevlei section of the False Bay Nature Reserve as teams investigate the source of a reported sewage spill.Read More
Just the hits with sax man Don Vino Prins
The biggest hits as chosen by one of Cape Town's best jazz saxophonists this Sunday from 10 amRead More
Replica of Rondebosch Fountain more durable than original, says foundry owner
The historic Rondebosch Fountain has been recreated and restored after it was badly damaged in a car wreck back in 2015.Read More
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’
Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption.Read More
Cape comedians unite in bid to save District Six Museum from threat of closure
Comedians Marc Lottering, Riaad Moosa and Nik Rabinowitz are putting together a stand-up comedy show to raise money for the District Six museum.Read More
SA will hit a second wave if testing increases tenfold, says Panda's Streicher
Pandemic Data and Analytics's Piet Streicher analyses the numbers of Covid-19 infection rates in South Africa in the coming months.Read More