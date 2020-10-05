Kinnear murder case may be moved to higher court over security concerns





Suspect Zane Killian appeared briefly in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Killian is accused of being involved in the murder of Kinnear, who was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home in September.

The case against Killian has been postponed to Friday as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) arranges to move the matter to a different court.

The NPA's Western Cape spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says Killian’s bail application would likely be heard in another court for security reasons, reports EWN's Kevin Brandt.

Meanwhile, Killian's lawyer says his client's rights have been infringed due to all these delays.

The State as well as the courts feel that the case will eventually be moved to a higher court, at this stage citing security concerns for the Bishop Lavis community and the surrounding areas. Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

The NPA didn't want to go into a lot of detail about what the specific security concerns are, simply saying they would need until Friday to have an idea as to where the case will be transferred to. Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

The defense advocate has already objected to his client being in custody for 15 days now, saying his rights are being grossly infringed. They are willing to go ahead with the bail application. Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

