Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
The wine industry and selling “rooi proppie”
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 15:50
Remembering Brian Searle-Tripp - A very significant figure in Cape Town advertising history
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jono Shubitz - Partner at Shelby & Sons Cape Town
Today at 16:10
Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DLRD) announced DLRD announce that members of the public will be able to apply to lease 700 000 hectares of underutilized or vacant state land.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katlego Ramantsima - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Today at 16:20
The state of SA tourism looks bleak
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gillian Saunders - Tourism consultant and former adviser to the tourism minister Derek Hanekom at ...
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Ford Ecosport
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
CSA's Fundudzi summary report released
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Sports journalist at Sport24
Today at 17:20
Trump, Covid and the pending presidential election
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas
Today at 17:46
We need to bring renewables onboard fast - if we want our economy to survive
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mark Swilling - Co-Director at the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition & Co Author of the ‘Betrayal of the Promise’ at Stellenbosch University
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
The story behind local startup Oyi, a business that provides a savings card that can only be used for medical expenses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tami Ngalo - CEO at oyi Medical Card - one of AlphaCode Incubate winners
Today at 19:08
Moving on from the idea of a green economy to a five colour economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Ten Years to Midnight: Four Urgent Global Crises and Their Strategic Solutions', by Blair Sheppard
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People's Money: Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Pali Lehohla
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kinnear murder case may be moved to higher court over security concerns The case against the man linked to the killing of Cape Town detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear may be heard in another cou... 5 October 2020 1:32 PM
Transport MEC to probe allegations of sexual harassment against WC traffic chief The Western Cape's newly appointed traffic chief is facing allegations of sexual harassment, one month into his new position. 5 October 2020 11:05 AM
I found a lump and my worst fears came to life: Danielle Bitton shares her story Cape Town-based singer and actress Danielle Bitton opens up about how her life changed after being diagnosed with stage 2 breast c... 4 October 2020 9:50 AM
View all Local
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Party infighting heats up in battle for DA metro chair post Mayor Dan Plato has struck the first blow in his bid to take over the position of DA metro chairperson which is currently held by... 5 October 2020 12:56 PM
Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect. 3 October 2020 11:41 AM
View all Politics
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
SA wine industry calls for return of weekend alcohol sales The Wines of South Africa (Wosa) wants the government to ease the restrictions on alcohol sales to help save local wineries. 3 October 2020 1:20 PM
State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa Next time the power goes off, try not to think about how much you are paying these guys. 2 October 2020 2:54 PM
View all Business
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
Pink Himalayan salt not much healthier than regular table salt, dietician claims Don't be fooled by the hype. Registered dietician Yuri Bhaga says pink Himalayan salt isn't better than regular salt. 4 October 2020 9:09 AM
Raising 'Them': I'm trying to teach my child about gender far beyond the binary American author and sociologist Dr. Kyl Myers talks about raising her child as gender-neutral and the lessons of gender creative p... 3 October 2020 12:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
View all World
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’ Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch

5 October 2020 2:48 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe government
Human Rights Watch
ZANU PF
law
Dewa Mavhinga
Patriot Bill

Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign governments without approval.

Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party plans to table a bill in Parliament that criminalises communication with foreign governments without state approval.

If enacted, the so-called Patriot Bill will impose heavy jail terms on those convicted.

Human rights activists say the bill is an attempt to silence dissent in the country.

Dewa Mavhinga, the Southern Africa director at Human Rights Watch, says the bill is a move towards authoritarianism by a government that does not tolerate democracy and human rights.

Mavhinga says the draconian legislation is in direct conflict with freedom of expression and freedom of association.

The human rights activist believes the bill is in response to when he appeared before the US Senate’s committee on foreign relations shortly after the ouster of Robert Mugabe in 2017.

The so-called Patriot Bill in Zimbabwe is a clear attempt to muzzle opposition and government critics and to silence dissent.

Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa Director - Human Rights Watch

The government of Zimbabwe has consistently shown that it does not tolerate different views and it is now using the law to punish those that have got different views and have been exposing corruption and human rights abuses in Zim.

Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa Director - Human Rights Watch

We have heard some of the Zanu-PF legislators talking of capital punishment for people who speak against the governement of Zimbabwe or criticise the human rights record of the government.

Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa Director - Human Rights Watch

Listen to Dewa Mavhinga in conversation with Koketso Sachane:


5 October 2020 2:48 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe government
Human Rights Watch
ZANU PF
law
Dewa Mavhinga
Patriot Bill

More from Politics

180919-winde-edjpg

Party infighting heats up in battle for DA metro chair post

5 October 2020 12:56 PM

Mayor Dan Plato has struck the first blow in his bid to take over the position of DA metro chairperson which is currently held by Grant Twigg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200930-mkhululi-lukhele-edjpg

Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe

3 October 2020 11:41 AM

Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rich wealthy businessman salary 123rf 123rfbusiness

State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa

2 October 2020 2:54 PM

Next time the power goes off, try not to think about how much you are paying these guys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sihle Zikalala

The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’

2 October 2020 12:53 PM

Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vincent Smith

Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith out on R30k bail and he maintains his innocence

2 October 2020 10:37 AM

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith is out on R30,000 bail after making a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wheat-fieldjpg

Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease

1 October 2020 7:34 PM

Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20180624 Vincent Smith jpg

[WATCH] Former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the dock for Bosasa-linked corruption

1 October 2020 11:08 AM

Top ANC official Vincent Smith has appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on fraud and corruption charges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TM-ANC-flag.jpg

ANC bigwig hands himself over to police, facing state capture corruption charges

1 October 2020 10:32 AM

A top ANC official linked to state capture has handed himself over to police at the Alberton Police Station.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hawksarrest_1578

FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author

30 September 2020 7:06 PM

Investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh and forensic lawyer Steven Powell comment on the Hawks' corruption crackdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

'Was the decision taken at a shebeen in Saxonwold?' - Herman Mashaba

30 September 2020 5:50 PM

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says papers have been filed to appeal the IEC's decision to rejected his party's application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Skyscrapers CBD Johannesburg 123rf 123rfbusiness

Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact

24 September 2020 1:38 PM

There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-5jpg

Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase

18 September 2020 12:06 PM

There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boy hands tied up rope kidnap child abuse hostage violence trafficking 123rf

Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy

17 September 2020 1:28 PM

"He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-3jpg

Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions

16 September 2020 3:38 PM

The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

less-riskyjpg

It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa

15 September 2020 1:17 PM

Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-insights-thumbnail-wide-article-1jpg

Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year

14 September 2020 2:53 PM

Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sheep-squashed-together-herd-farm-animals-live-export-trade-livestock-123rf

NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship

2 September 2020 4:26 PM

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, directly in contravention of the High Court order issued last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191024-polio-edjpg

'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio

26 August 2020 3:01 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-insights-natural-resources-thumbnailjpg

Can I have some beer with my oil and gold?

20 August 2020 2:39 PM

Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crosshairs war terrorism guns fighting militants Pixabay

'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique

20 August 2020 12:07 PM

Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last

Business Opinion Lifestyle

[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty

Lifestyle Opinion

How sick is Donald Trump, actually?

World

EWN Highlights

SAPS probe murder of brother of Nyanga CPF chairperson

5 October 2020 2:32 PM

Fundudzi report: Axed CSA boss Thabang Moroe failed in number of areas

5 October 2020 1:58 PM

2010 World Cup corruption, fraud: Former KZN top cop Ngobeni out on bail

5 October 2020 1:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA