Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch
Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party plans to table a bill in Parliament that criminalises communication with foreign governments without state approval.
If enacted, the so-called Patriot Bill will impose heavy jail terms on those convicted.
Human rights activists say the bill is an attempt to silence dissent in the country.
Dewa Mavhinga, the Southern Africa director at Human Rights Watch, says the bill is a move towards authoritarianism by a government that does not tolerate democracy and human rights.
Mavhinga says the draconian legislation is in direct conflict with freedom of expression and freedom of association.
The human rights activist believes the bill is in response to when he appeared before the US Senate’s committee on foreign relations shortly after the ouster of Robert Mugabe in 2017.
The so-called Patriot Bill in Zimbabwe is a clear attempt to muzzle opposition and government critics and to silence dissent.Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa Director - Human Rights Watch
The government of Zimbabwe has consistently shown that it does not tolerate different views and it is now using the law to punish those that have got different views and have been exposing corruption and human rights abuses in Zim.Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa Director - Human Rights Watch
We have heard some of the Zanu-PF legislators talking of capital punishment for people who speak against the governement of Zimbabwe or criticise the human rights record of the government.Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa Director - Human Rights Watch
Listen to Dewa Mavhinga in conversation with Koketso Sachane:
More from Politics
Party infighting heats up in battle for DA metro chair post
Mayor Dan Plato has struck the first blow in his bid to take over the position of DA metro chairperson which is currently held by Grant Twigg.Read More
Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe
Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect.Read More
State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa
Next time the power goes off, try not to think about how much you are paying these guys.Read More
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’
Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption.Read More
Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith out on R30k bail and he maintains his innocence
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith is out on R30,000 bail after making a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon.Read More
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease
Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield.Read More
[WATCH] Former ANC MP Vincent Smith in the dock for Bosasa-linked corruption
Top ANC official Vincent Smith has appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on fraud and corruption charges.Read More
ANC bigwig hands himself over to police, facing state capture corruption charges
A top ANC official linked to state capture has handed himself over to police at the Alberton Police Station.Read More
FS asbestos deal arrests a watershed moment for SA, says Gangster State author
Investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh and forensic lawyer Steven Powell comment on the Hawks' corruption crackdown.Read More
'Was the decision taken at a shebeen in Saxonwold?' - Herman Mashaba
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says papers have been filed to appeal the IEC's decision to rejected his party's application.Read More
More from Africa
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact
There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.Read More
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase
There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them.Read More
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy
"He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish.Read More
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions
The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations.Read More
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa
Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek.Read More
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year
Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond.Read More
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship
The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, directly in contravention of the High Court order issued last week.Read More
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio.Read More
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold?
Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine.Read More
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique
Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado.Read More