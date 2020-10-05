[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
The wine industry and selling "rooi proppie"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 15:50
Remembering Brian Searle-Tripp - A very significant figure in Cape Town advertising history
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jono Shubitz - Partner at Shelby & Sons Cape Town
Today at 16:10
Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DLRD) announced DLRD announce that members of the public will be able to apply to lease 700 000 hectares of underutilized or vacant state land.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Katlego Ramantsima - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Today at 16:20
The state of SA tourism looks bleak
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gillian Saunders - Tourism consultant and former adviser to the tourism minister Derek Hanekom
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Ford Ecosport
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
CSA's Fundudzi summary report released
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Sports journalist at Sport24
Today at 17:20
Trump, Covid and the pending presidential election
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas
Today at 17:46
We need to bring renewables onboard fast - if we want our economy to survive
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mark Swilling - Co-Director at the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition & Co Author of the 'Betrayal of the Promise' at Stellenbosch University
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
The story behind local startup Oyi, a business that provides a savings card that can only be used for medical expenses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tami Ngalo - CEO at oyi Medical Card - one of AlphaCode Incubate winners
Today at 19:08
Moving on from the idea of a green economy to a five colour economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Ten Years to Midnight: Four Urgent Global Crises and Their Strategic Solutions', by Blair Sheppard
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People's Money: Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Pali Lehohla
No Items to show
Latest Local
Kinnear murder case may be moved to higher court over security concerns The case against the man linked to the killing of Cape Town detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear may be heard in another cou... 5 October 2020 1:32 PM
Transport MEC to probe allegations of sexual harassment against WC traffic chief The Western Cape's newly appointed traffic chief is facing allegations of sexual harassment, one month into his new position. 5 October 2020 11:05 AM
I found a lump and my worst fears came to life: Danielle Bitton shares her story Cape Town-based singer and actress Danielle Bitton opens up about how her life changed after being diagnosed with stage 2 breast c... 4 October 2020 9:50 AM
View all Local
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Party infighting heats up in battle for DA metro chair post Mayor Dan Plato has struck the first blow in his bid to take over the position of DA metro chairperson which is currently held by... 5 October 2020 12:56 PM
Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect. 3 October 2020 11:41 AM
View all Politics
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
SA wine industry calls for return of weekend alcohol sales The Wines of South Africa (Wosa) wants the government to ease the restrictions on alcohol sales to help save local wineries. 3 October 2020 1:20 PM
State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa Next time the power goes off, try not to think about how much you are paying these guys. 2 October 2020 2:54 PM
View all Business
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
Pink Himalayan salt not much healthier than regular table salt, dietician claims Don't be fooled by the hype. Registered dietician Yuri Bhaga says pink Himalayan salt isn't better than regular salt. 4 October 2020 9:09 AM
Raising 'Them': I'm trying to teach my child about gender far beyond the binary American author and sociologist Dr. Kyl Myers talks about raising her child as gender-neutral and the lessons of gender creative p... 3 October 2020 12:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
View all World
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’ Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
View all Opinion
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty

5 October 2020 2:38 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try.

Canned wine traditionally contained lowish quality wine.

Now, however, there’s a shift to premium brands “bottled” in a can.

Image by PIRO4D from Pixabay.

Pippa Hudson asked wine writer Malu Lambert why this is happening, and who the target market might be.

Lambert – who has tried all 20 wines currently available in a can – has some advice on which brands wine lovers should sample.

It does NOT taste “tinny” – the proof is in the tasting.

The quality of wine in a can has shifted… the packaging has been gentrified… Quite a few producers are making high-quality canned wines…

Malu Lambert, wine writer - wine.co.za

Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, rosé, bubbly - wines that are lighter-bodied with good acidity present really well in a can, versus a full-bodied wine or a red wine.

Malu Lambert, wine writer - wine.co.za

It’s targeted at a Millennial, visually literate consumer…

Malu Lambert, wine writer - wine.co.za

One of my favourites is CanCan by Renegade Wines… the Chenin is my pick… Then there’s Bruce Jack… Black Elephant Vintner in Franshoek – they make the best Sauvignon Blanc I’ve tried… really high quality… Cloof Wine Estate in Darling…

Malu Lambert, wine writer - wine.co.za

Chateau Del Rei… bubbly in a can is surprisingly delicious! … One red wine that tastes well in a can is Robertson’s Merlot. I can really imagine that around the braai!

Malu Lambert, wine writer - wine.co.za

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last

5 October 2020 1:15 PM

Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).

pink-himalayan-salt-123rf

Pink Himalayan salt not much healthier than regular table salt, dietician claims

4 October 2020 9:09 AM

Don't be fooled by the hype. Registered dietician Yuri Bhaga says pink Himalayan salt isn't better than regular salt.

wine-glass-tasting-estate-farm-winery-123rf

SA wine industry calls for return of weekend alcohol sales

3 October 2020 1:20 PM

The Wines of South Africa (Wosa) wants the government to ease the restrictions on alcohol sales to help save local wineries.

zoomer-raising-thempng

Raising 'Them': I'm trying to teach my child about gender far beyond the binary

3 October 2020 12:40 PM

American author and sociologist Dr. Kyl Myers talks about raising her child as gender-neutral and the lessons of gender creative parenting.

book-novel-reading-literature-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 02 October 2020

2 October 2020 5:33 PM

Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week.

bicycle-bike-lane-cyclist-cycling-road-sign-pavement-123rf

Trek Bicycle SA managing demand amid global bike boom

2 October 2020 4:30 PM

Bicycles have flown off the shelves by the tens of thousands during the coronavirus pandemic.

jodi-picoult

I'm more like a medium. I hear characters talk to me, says author Jodi Picoult

1 October 2020 5:08 PM

International bestselling author Jodi Picoult joined CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson for an in-depth chat about her writing technique and latest novel.

190815-motsoaledi-edjpg

Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi

1 October 2020 1:09 PM

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says authorities may have to review the countries on SA’s banned leisure travel list as frequently as twice a week.

international-travel-tourism-airport-borders-flight-destination-tourist-123rf

International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!'

30 September 2020 8:51 PM

Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds.

Tencent 123rf 123rfbusiness

Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro

30 September 2020 3:15 PM

Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years.

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last

5 October 2020 1:15 PM

Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).

Sihle Zikalala

The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’

2 October 2020 12:53 PM

Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption.

191222copsjpg

Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa

1 October 2020 8:20 PM

Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage.

Tencent 123rf 123rfbusiness

Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro

30 September 2020 3:15 PM

Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years.

Young happy attractive women females riding bicycle Sea Point Promenade 123rf

We have an advantage. Who doesn’t want to spend summer in the Cape? - Alan Winde

30 September 2020 9:42 AM

"Fly south! Come here for the summer! This is going to be a great place in the summer," says Premier Alan Winde.

Toyota-car-logo-vehicle-automotive-industry-car-manufacturers-123rf

[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'

29 September 2020 2:31 PM

"The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900?

homeless-teen-boy-streets-beggar-poverty-123rf

Unemployment falls sharply to 23.3% as South Africans lose hope of finding work

29 September 2020 12:33 PM

"When including discouraged jobseekers, the unemployment rate shot up to 42%," says Cosatu’s Matthew Parks.

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

R1m home loan costs only R7800/month right now – what are you paying to rent?

29 September 2020 9:34 AM

There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage? Pieter Koekemoer warns against getting carried away.

kevin-lings-croppedjpg

I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)

28 September 2020 8:12 PM

Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Nomvula Mokonyane

300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician'

28 September 2020 6:25 PM

For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee.

