[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty
Canned wine traditionally contained lowish quality wine.
Now, however, there’s a shift to premium brands “bottled” in a can.
Pippa Hudson asked wine writer Malu Lambert why this is happening, and who the target market might be.
Lambert – who has tried all 20 wines currently available in a can – has some advice on which brands wine lovers should sample.
It does NOT taste “tinny” – the proof is in the tasting.
The quality of wine in a can has shifted… the packaging has been gentrified… Quite a few producers are making high-quality canned wines…Malu Lambert, wine writer - wine.co.za
Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, rosé, bubbly - wines that are lighter-bodied with good acidity present really well in a can, versus a full-bodied wine or a red wine.Malu Lambert, wine writer - wine.co.za
It’s targeted at a Millennial, visually literate consumer…Malu Lambert, wine writer - wine.co.za
One of my favourites is CanCan by Renegade Wines… the Chenin is my pick… Then there’s Bruce Jack… Black Elephant Vintner in Franshoek – they make the best Sauvignon Blanc I’ve tried… really high quality… Cloof Wine Estate in Darling…Malu Lambert, wine writer - wine.co.za
Chateau Del Rei… bubbly in a can is surprisingly delicious! … One red wine that tastes well in a can is Robertson’s Merlot. I can really imagine that around the braai!Malu Lambert, wine writer - wine.co.za
As promised @CapeTalk my canned wine picks: @cancanwine, @BEVintners, @brucejackwines, #benwrenwines, @marraswines, @ChateauRei (dry bubbly!), @Cloofwines_ZA (rosé!)— Malu Lambert (@MaluLambert) October 5, 2020
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
