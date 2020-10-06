You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite
The world is running out of Marmite.
In South Africa, panicked shoppers are increasingly failing to find their fix – why is this happening?
(Bizarre) Related article: Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding)
Yeast – a by-product of beer manufacturing - is the key ingredient in Marmite.
During the early lockdown, alcohol producers weren’t permitted to operate.
You can’t stockpile yeast – it’s a fungus.
Lester Kiewit (in for Refilwe Moloto on Breakfast) asked Martin Neethling (Vice President for the Groceries unit at PepsiCo) to discuss the global Marmite shortage, now also striking fear into the hearts of South Africans.
Marmite is made of spent brewer’s yeast… We buy from AB InBev and Heineken… With the lockdown those breweries ground to a halt. We’ve been battling for five months.Martin Neethling, PepsiCo
Bovril needs a lot less yeast…Martin Neethling, PepsiCo
The last week of September we really got going with Marmite, filling the pipeline as fast as we can. If you look hard, you may find a 125-gram jar. We started producing the 250-gram jar last week. In another two weeks or so the pipeline will be filled…Martin Neethling, PepsiCo
People either love or hate Marmite… If you haven’t eaten it by the age of 3, you’ll never eat it in your life!Martin Neethling, PepsiCo
There are Marmite clubs worldwide that collect limited edition jars…Martin Neethling, PepsiCo
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
