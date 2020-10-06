CT traffic cops arrest 24 illegal street racers





Of the 24 suspects that were arrested, eight of them were driving under the influence of alcohol while taking part in this high-speed activity.

The City says it has seen an increase in the number of drivers blatantly endangering other road users in the past few days.

The City's JP Smith says many illegal street racers are driving recklessly while drunk.

There is a definite increase in the number of drivers who are willing to take risks with their own lives with a blatant disregard for the safety of other road users. In addition, we have illegal street racers who run the gauntlet while inebriated and this is not only reckless, but foolish. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Authorities have been clamping down on illegal street racing operations in the metro.

During one such operation, six people were arrested for driving drunk.

"These events attract spectators who can become the innocent victims and it is unacceptable that drivers get behind the wheel while impaired", says Smith.

During the last few days, the City's enforcement departments arrested a total of 100 people, issued more than 59 000 fines, and impounded 127 vehicles and 101 cell phones.