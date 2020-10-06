No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible
Up to 80% of employed South Africans don’t have medical aid, says Tami Ngalo, CEO at Oyi Medical Card.
Oyi Medical Card aims to make private healthcare accessible to millions of low- and middle-income South Africans who are currently excluded.
It is, basically, a credit card – but access is ringfenced for medical expenses.
Some of Oyi’s features:
-
All doctors and pharmacies accept them; you are not limited to a networked service provider.
-
Members may use it to pay for medical services such as scans, tests, physiotherapy, biokinetics, psychology, etc.
-
There’s no waiting period and no claiming; access is immediate.
-
Members may choose how much money they load on the card – whether monthly or as a lump sum.
-
The card can also complement an existing medical aid.
-
Savings may be used towards co-payments.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ngalo.
Not everyone has the discipline to put money aside … Once the money is on the card, it’s ringfenced for medical expenses.Tami Ngalo, CEO - Oyi Medical Card
If you don’t have R70 for Corenza C, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic…Tami Ngalo, CEO - Oyi Medical Card
You can deposit money whenever, and however much you can afford.Tami Ngalo, CEO - Oyi Medical Card
When I lived in the UK, my wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. We utilized the NHS, and got lovely service… it was free [to the user] … In South Africa, if you don’t have medical aid you have big problems.Tami Ngalo, CEO - Oyi Medical Card
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
