CEO responds following racist incident at Marine Hotel in Hermanus





Elliott is the CEO of the Liz McGrath Collection, which runs the Marine Hotel in Hermanus and two other five-star establishments.

Elliott has been taken to task for her unsatisfactory response to a racist incident that took place at the Marine Hotel's restaurant on Saturday evening.

Simian Arendse says his family was treated unfairly by staff at the Marine Hotel after a disgruntled patron complained about his two toddlers.

He and his wife were asked to move from their table at the family-friendly establishment.

He says the restaurant manager asked to seat the family of four in a corner to appease one unhappy hotel guest.

The couple instead opted to cut their night short. But before heading out, Arendse says they were approached by the hotel guest who hurled insults and racist remarks at them.

Arendse says he was asked to leave by the hotel staff when a heated altercation ensued.

The racist hotel guest was not reprimanded or removed. Arendse says it was a very traumatic experience for him and his family.

He said you bunch of Indians need to go back to India where you came from. You don't deserve to be here. I was so shocked. I've never been treated like that in my life. Simian Arendse

I called the manager immediately and said this man has just insulted me and he is a huge racist. Simian Arendse

Elliott says the Marine Hotel does not condone racism and she says the restaurant will use this incident as an opportunity to retrain staff.

The CEO says she wishes that the restaurant supervisor had asked both partons to be seated elsewhere.

She also says that the general manager of the hotel might have handled the situation differently had he been present during the racist exchange.

She claims that the racist hotel guest has been blacklisted from staying at any of the collection's properties.

However, the hotel cannot provide the details of the hotel guest to the Arendse family due to privacy reasons.

She says the safety, comfort, and dignity of patrons remains their top priority.

Our restaurant supervisor should have ideally found alternate space for both parties. Jacqui Elliott, CEO - The Liz McGrath Collection

We love having children in our hotels and restaurants. They are an absolute delight. It is certainly most unfortunate that this gentleman decided to react to the extent that he did. Jacqui Elliott, CEO - The Liz McGrath Collection

We've never had a racist incident in any of our properties... This incident was heated and absolutely unacceptable things were said to the Arendese family. Jacqui Elliott, CEO - The Liz McGrath Collection

As much as I can say to you, we don't permit such behaviour, hotels have a right of admission. Jacqui Elliott, CEO - The Liz McGrath Collection

Meanwhile, a number of CapeTalk callers say they are unconvinced by the CEO's seemingly disingenuous response.

