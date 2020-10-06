Get premium dagga delivered to your door - legally (probably)





Growing and smoking dagga at home or in private is legal.

For now, buying and selling dagga, however, remains against the law.

Cape Cannabis Club (C3) gets around this by employing professional growers who do so in a private space on behalf of members who each lease a specifically dedicated area.

Members sign an agreement that allows C3 to grow “premium” dagga for them at its facility.

The dagga remains the property of the member and, once grown, it’s couriered to her home.

Schindlers Attorneys, a law firm in Johannesburg, scrutinised C3 to ensure legality.

The firm was instrumental in the 2018 Constitutional Court case which led to the legalisation of the recreational use of dagga.

Kieno Kammies asked C3 Director Jack Stone to explain the process in more detail.

We exist because you can’t buy and sell cannabis legally… We lease a space to members in which we grow the plants for them. It’s a private space; nobody else is allowed… Jack Stone, Director - Cape Cannabis Club

We have 50 founding members who donated their plants which we cloned… You’re allowed to have unlimited seeds, saplings and clones – you can’t buy them, they must fall like manna from heaven! So, our founding members donated them… Jack Stone, Director - Cape Cannabis Club

We’ll harvest, dry and trim their plant… and send it to their door anywhere in South Africa… You sit back, we do all the hard work, and deliver your weed to your door. Jack Stone, Director - Cape Cannabis Club

Membership ranges from R240 per month [providing three grams of premium quality “greenhouse”, either three massive joints, or six small ones] … It depends if its indoor or greenhouse… It goes up to R2000 per month… Jack Stone, Director - Cape Cannabis Club

We have just over 1000 members… everything is anonymous. A lot of people have it delivered to their workplaces. Jack Stone, Director - Cape Cannabis Club

I’ll smoke a joint with my sons after a surf or after a busy day… I suggest that most people should use it moderately. Jack Stone, Director - Cape Cannabis Club

