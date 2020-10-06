CT teen starts new market in Pinelands to help uplift local businesses





The teenager has organised the first-ever Pinelands Sell Anything Market which will take place on Sunday 11 October from 10am.

Slade says she has created the new market to help promote and support small business owners in her community.

I saw this opportunity to do a market for all the people in my local community that were kind of struggling and starting their own business. Julia Slade, young entrepreneur and events organiser

I thought if people were so kind to me when I started my business to give me an opportunity to sell at markets, why can't I do it for them? Julia Slade, young entrepreneur and events organiser

The young teen has her own skincare business. This is one of her most recenet ventures in a long history of entrepreneurship.

She believes that every South African has a role to play in uplfiting local trade and curbing unemplyoment.

Click here to learn about the upcoming Pinelands Sell Anything Market and the vendors that will be particpating.

Listen to Julia Slade chat to Kieno Kammies: