CT teen starts new market in Pinelands to help uplift local businesses
The teenager has organised the first-ever Pinelands Sell Anything Market which will take place on Sunday 11 October from 10am.
Slade says she has created the new market to help promote and support small business owners in her community.
I saw this opportunity to do a market for all the people in my local community that were kind of struggling and starting their own business.Julia Slade, young entrepreneur and events organiser
I thought if people were so kind to me when I started my business to give me an opportunity to sell at markets, why can't I do it for them?Julia Slade, young entrepreneur and events organiser
The young teen has her own skincare business. This is one of her most recenet ventures in a long history of entrepreneurship.
She believes that every South African has a role to play in uplfiting local trade and curbing unemplyoment.
Click here to learn about the upcoming Pinelands Sell Anything Market and the vendors that will be particpating.
Listen to Julia Slade chat to Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
Hanover Park CPF claims SAPS nowhere to be found following spate of shootings
The Hanover Park community policing forum (CPF) claims that police officers have not followed up with victims or eyewitnesses following a spate of shootings over the weekend.Read More
Why Karyn Maughan believes the NPA is finally stepping up its game
Legal journalist Karyn Maughan argues that refrom at the NPA and the Hawks appears to be paying off following a string of high-profile arrests.Read More
CT traffic cops arrest 24 illegal street racers
The City of Cape Town's traffic officers nabbed 24 people during illegal street racing operations held in the Bellville, Century City, and Sea Point.Read More
Kinnear murder case may be moved to higher court over security concerns
The case against the man linked to the killing of Cape Town detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear may be heard in another court for security reasons.Read More
Transport MEC to probe allegations of sexual harassment against WC traffic chief
The Western Cape's newly appointed traffic chief is facing allegations of sexual harassment, one month into his new position.Read More
I found a lump and my worst fears came to life: Danielle Bitton shares her story
Cape Town-based singer and actress Danielle Bitton opens up about how her life changed after being diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.Read More
Heideveld shelter takes holistic approach to educate and uplift vulnerable women
The Ihata Shelter for Abused Women and Children has a range of programmes geared at educating and empowering vulnerable women and kids.Read More
South African police complicit in fueling xenophobic violence, argues researcher
Researcher Louise Edwards says the government needs to address the role of the SAPS in order to deal with xenophobic violence in SA.Read More
Zeekoevlei remains closed amid investigation into sewage spill
City of Cape Town officials have closed off the Zeekoevlei section of the False Bay Nature Reserve as teams investigate the source of a reported sewage spill.Read More
Just the hits with sax man Don Vino Prins
The biggest hits as chosen by one of Cape Town's best jazz saxophonists this Sunday from 10 amRead More