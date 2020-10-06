Latest personal costs order against minister 'stern warning' for govt officials
On Monday, the former Land Reform Minister lost her latest court bid to have a personal costs order set aside by the Land Claims Court.
Nkoana-Mashabane approached the court in an attempt to appeal a 2019 ruling which held her personally responsible for failing to provide restitution to District Six land claimants.
The Land Claims Court rejected her appeal bid and slapped her with another personal costs order for the litigation.
D6WC Karen Breytenbach spokesperson says this is the third personal costs order against Nkoana-Mashabane after a failed application for leave to appeal in March this year.
Nkoana-Mashabane, who is now the Minister of Women, Children and People with Disabilities, has maintained that she shouldn't be compelled to pay the legal costs out of her own pocket.
RELATED: Nkoana-Mashabane back in court over personal costs order in District Six matter
Breytenbach says the minister's refusal to take responsibility in the matter is a sign of her disrespect for the District Community and the courts.
She adds that the latest court judgment must serve as a reminder to senior political officials that they will be held accountable and personally liable for their actions while in office.
This is an important ruling because it's a stern warning to all public officials that if they don't fulfill their responsibilities to the people of South Africa, especially the poor, the court will stand up for them and hold them accountable.Karen Breytenbach, Media spokesperson - District Six Working Committee
For the third time, she's is being slammed by the court for her conduct and told to pay in her personal capacity.Karen Breytenbach, Media spokesperson - District Six Working Committee
This is a very unfortunate situation. The minister has come back to court repeatedly to come back to fight the personal costs order against her.Karen Breytenbach, Media spokesperson - District Six Working Committee
