Latest personal costs order against minister 'stern warning' for govt officials

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Government to tighten Employment Equity Non-Compliance in Workplace
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Teboho Motsoane - Skills Development and Employment Equity Specialist of Strata-G Labour Solutions
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hanover Park CPF claims SAPS nowhere to be found following spate of shootings The Hanover Park community policing forum (CPF) claims that police officers have not followed up with victims or eyewitnesses foll... 6 October 2020 5:21 PM
Why Karyn Maughan believes the NPA is finally stepping up its game Legal journalist Karyn Maughan argues that refrom at the NPA and the Hawks appears to be paying off following a string of high-pro... 6 October 2020 4:56 PM
CT teen starts new market in Pinelands to help uplift local businesses Grade 11 learner Julia Slade is the brains behind a new local market taking place at the Pinelands Bowling club this weekend. 6 October 2020 1:41 PM
View all Local
Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand. 6 October 2020 8:13 PM
Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.... 6 October 2020 6:51 PM
Latest personal costs order against minister 'stern warning' for govt officials The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) says the latest personal costs order against Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane must serve... 6 October 2020 3:26 PM
View all Politics
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 6 October 2020 2:56 PM
CEO responds following racist incident at Marine Hotel in Hermanus A number of Capetonians were dissatisfied with the response from CEO Jacqui Elliott following a racist incident at the Marine Hote... 6 October 2020 12:59 PM
Get premium dagga delivered to your door - legally (probably) Membership starts from R240/month, providing 3g (about 6 joints) of quality "greenhouse," says Jack Stone (Cape Cannabis Club). 6 October 2020 12:58 PM
View all Business
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite No matter how bad things are, they can always get worse. Lester Kiewit interviews Martin Neethling of Marmite owner PepsiCo. 6 October 2020 8:55 AM
Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says SA's travel red list doesn't support tourism recovery. 5 October 2020 4:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
View all World
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 6 October 2020 2:56 PM
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Latest personal costs order against minister 'stern warning' for govt officials

6 October 2020 3:26 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Land reform
Land Claims Court
D6WC
District Six working committee
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) says the latest personal costs order against Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane must serve as a stern warning to public officials.

On Monday, the former Land Reform Minister lost her latest court bid to have a personal costs order set aside by the Land Claims Court.

Nkoana-Mashabane approached the court in an attempt to appeal a 2019 ruling which held her personally responsible for failing to provide restitution to District Six land claimants.

The Land Claims Court rejected her appeal bid and slapped her with another personal costs order for the litigation.

D6WC Karen Breytenbach spokesperson says this is the third personal costs order against Nkoana-Mashabane after a failed application for leave to appeal in March this year.

Nkoana-Mashabane, who is now the Minister of Women, Children and People with Disabilities, has maintained that she shouldn't be compelled to pay the legal costs out of her own pocket.

RELATED: Nkoana-Mashabane back in court over personal costs order in District Six matter

Breytenbach says the minister's refusal to take responsibility in the matter is a sign of her disrespect for the District Community and the courts.

She adds that the latest court judgment must serve as a reminder to senior political officials that they will be held accountable and personally liable for their actions while in office.

This is an important ruling because it's a stern warning to all public officials that if they don't fulfill their responsibilities to the people of South Africa, especially the poor, the court will stand up for them and hold them accountable.

Karen Breytenbach, Media spokesperson - District Six Working Committee

For the third time, she's is being slammed by the court for her conduct and told to pay in her personal capacity.

Karen Breytenbach, Media spokesperson - District Six Working Committee

This is a very unfortunate situation. The minister has come back to court repeatedly to come back to fight the personal costs order against her.

Karen Breytenbach, Media spokesperson - District Six Working Committee

Listen to the latest on The Midday Report:


6 October 2020 3:26 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Land reform
Land Claims Court
D6WC
District Six working committee
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

More from Politics

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions

6 October 2020 8:13 PM

Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20172407-zwelinzima-vavijpg

Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu

6 October 2020 6:51 PM

A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hawksarrest_1590

Why Karyn Maughan believes the NPA is finally stepping up its game

6 October 2020 4:56 PM

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan argues that refrom at the NPA and the Hawks appears to be paying off following a string of high-profile arrests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe map flag 123rfpolitics 123rf

Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch

5 October 2020 2:48 PM

Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign governments without approval.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180919-winde-edjpg

Party infighting heats up in battle for DA metro chair post

5 October 2020 12:56 PM

Mayor Dan Plato has struck the first blow in his bid to take over the position of DA metro chairperson which is currently held by Grant Twigg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200930-mkhululi-lukhele-edjpg

Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe

3 October 2020 11:41 AM

Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rich wealthy businessman salary 123rf 123rfbusiness

State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa

2 October 2020 2:54 PM

Next time the power goes off, try not to think about how much you are paying these guys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sihle Zikalala

The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’

2 October 2020 12:53 PM

Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vincent Smith

Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith out on R30k bail and he maintains his innocence

2 October 2020 10:37 AM

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith is out on R30,000 bail after making a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wheat-fieldjpg

Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease

1 October 2020 7:34 PM

Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CEO responds following racist incident at Marine Hotel in Hermanus

Business

You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite

Business Lifestyle

Get premium dagga delivered to your door - legally (probably)

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Popcru: SAPS members on duty won't join Wednesday’s national strike

6 October 2020 8:05 PM

Rugby Championship decision looms for world champions Springboks

6 October 2020 7:58 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Sunny but cloudy conditions expected in Gauteng

6 October 2020 7:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA