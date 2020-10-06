Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Government to tighten Employment Equity Non-Compliance in Workplace
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Teboho Motsoane - Skills Development and Employment Equity Specialist of Strata-G Labour Solutions
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hanover Park CPF claims SAPS nowhere to be found following spate of shootings The Hanover Park community policing forum (CPF) claims that police officers have not followed up with victims or eyewitnesses foll... 6 October 2020 5:21 PM
Why Karyn Maughan believes the NPA is finally stepping up its game Legal journalist Karyn Maughan argues that refrom at the NPA and the Hawks appears to be paying off following a string of high-pro... 6 October 2020 4:56 PM
CT teen starts new market in Pinelands to help uplift local businesses Grade 11 learner Julia Slade is the brains behind a new local market taking place at the Pinelands Bowling club this weekend. 6 October 2020 1:41 PM
View all Local
Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand. 6 October 2020 8:13 PM
Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.... 6 October 2020 6:51 PM
Latest personal costs order against minister 'stern warning' for govt officials The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) says the latest personal costs order against Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane must serve... 6 October 2020 3:26 PM
View all Politics
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 6 October 2020 2:56 PM
CEO responds following racist incident at Marine Hotel in Hermanus A number of Capetonians were dissatisfied with the response from CEO Jacqui Elliott following a racist incident at the Marine Hote... 6 October 2020 12:59 PM
Get premium dagga delivered to your door - legally (probably) Membership starts from R240/month, providing 3g (about 6 joints) of quality "greenhouse," says Jack Stone (Cape Cannabis Club). 6 October 2020 12:58 PM
View all Business
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite No matter how bad things are, they can always get worse. Lester Kiewit interviews Martin Neethling of Marmite owner PepsiCo. 6 October 2020 8:55 AM
Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says SA's travel red list doesn't support tourism recovery. 5 October 2020 4:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
View all World
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 6 October 2020 2:56 PM
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Why Karyn Maughan believes the NPA is finally stepping up its game

6 October 2020 4:56 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Hawks
NPA
Thoshan Panday
Asset Forfeiture Unit
Vincent Smith
Karyn Maughan
FS asbestos scandal

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan argues that refrom at the NPA and the Hawks appears to be paying off following a string of high-profile arrests.

This comes after the recent arrests of several suspects linked to the Free State asbestos scandal, the arrest of former ANC MP Vincent Smith, and Durban businessman Thoshan Panday.

Maughan says these arrests are more than just publicity stunts by the elite crime-fighting unit, the Hawks.

She says the detailed indictments in each of the cases appear to be backed up by strong forensic evidence.

Compared to previous fraud and corruption cases, Maughan says the NPA has stepped up its game.

In each of the cases, the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) also plans on recovering the money allegedly looted by the implicated officials, Maughan reports.

Anyone who has read those indictments and can compare the indictments in these matters, and the Vincent Smith matter with Bosasa, [can see tha] there's a marked difference.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

I remember in 2018 when the Hawks swooped on the Gupta family compound... then arriving at the court with a half-eaten indictment with no real sense of [what was going on] and some serious question marks over what exactly that indictment was.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

But now, in these circumstances, we're seeing some seriously strong evidence. These indictments are hundreds of pages long. They list witnesses and list forensic reports.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

All of these prosecutions are being paired with asset forfeiture applications, so it's not just about a potential criminal sanction, it's about the recovery of the money that was allegedly looted or lost through corruption and fraud.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

The asset forfeiture processes are happening in conjunction with these court cases and they will be very important in terms of evaluating what these accused come with, in order to explain the money trails and payments.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


6 October 2020 4:56 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Hawks
NPA
Thoshan Panday
Asset Forfeiture Unit
Vincent Smith
Karyn Maughan
FS asbestos scandal

More from Politics

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions

6 October 2020 8:13 PM

Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20172407-zwelinzima-vavijpg

Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu

6 October 2020 6:51 PM

A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200730-maite-edjpg

Latest personal costs order against minister 'stern warning' for govt officials

6 October 2020 3:26 PM

The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) says the latest personal costs order against Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane must serve as a stern warning to public officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe map flag 123rfpolitics 123rf

Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch

5 October 2020 2:48 PM

Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign governments without approval.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180919-winde-edjpg

Party infighting heats up in battle for DA metro chair post

5 October 2020 12:56 PM

Mayor Dan Plato has struck the first blow in his bid to take over the position of DA metro chairperson which is currently held by Grant Twigg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200930-mkhululi-lukhele-edjpg

Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe

3 October 2020 11:41 AM

Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rich wealthy businessman salary 123rf 123rfbusiness

State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa

2 October 2020 2:54 PM

Next time the power goes off, try not to think about how much you are paying these guys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sihle Zikalala

The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’

2 October 2020 12:53 PM

Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vincent Smith

Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith out on R30k bail and he maintains his innocence

2 October 2020 10:37 AM

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith is out on R30,000 bail after making a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wheat-fieldjpg

Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease

1 October 2020 7:34 PM

Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

181102 GANG UNIT LAUNCH

Hanover Park CPF claims SAPS nowhere to be found following spate of shootings

6 October 2020 5:21 PM

The Hanover Park community policing forum (CPF) claims that police officers have not followed up with victims or eyewitnesses following a spate of shootings over the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

glass-jars-homemade-jam-dessert-fruit-food-vendor-market-123rf

CT teen starts new market in Pinelands to help uplift local businesses

6 October 2020 1:41 PM

Grade 11 learner Julia Slade is the brains behind a new local market taking place at the Pinelands Bowling club this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

street-racing-night-view-road-city-car-lights-123rf

CT traffic cops arrest 24 illegal street racers

6 October 2020 11:21 AM

The City of Cape Town's traffic officers nabbed 24 people during illegal street racing operations held in the Bellville, Century City, and Sea Point.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kinnearjpg

Kinnear murder case may be moved to higher court over security concerns

5 October 2020 1:32 PM

The case against the man linked to the killing of Cape Town detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear may be heard in another court for security reasons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200911-bongnkosi-madikizelajpg

Transport MEC to probe allegations of sexual harassment against WC traffic chief

5 October 2020 11:05 AM

The Western Cape's newly appointed traffic chief is facing allegations of sexual harassment, one month into his new position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

danielle-bitton-balcony-view-sunset-singer-instagram-screenshotpng

I found a lump and my worst fears came to life: Danielle Bitton shares her story

4 October 2020 9:50 AM

Cape Town-based singer and actress Danielle Bitton opens up about how her life changed after being diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ihata-shelterjpg

Heideveld shelter takes holistic approach to educate and uplift vulnerable women

4 October 2020 8:28 AM

The Ihata Shelter for Abused Women and Children has a range of programmes geared at educating and empowering vulnerable women and kids.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zimprotest_1391

South African police complicit in fueling xenophobic violence, argues researcher

3 October 2020 10:56 AM

Researcher Louise Edwards says the government needs to address the role of the SAPS in order to deal with xenophobic violence in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zeekoevlei

Zeekoevlei remains closed amid investigation into sewage spill

3 October 2020 9:36 AM

City of Cape Town officials have closed off the Zeekoevlei section of the False Bay Nature Reserve as teams investigate the source of a reported sewage spill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

don-vino-prinsjpg

Just the hits with sax man Don Vino Prins

2 October 2020 6:03 PM

The biggest hits as chosen by one of Cape Town's best jazz saxophonists this Sunday from 10 am

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CEO responds following racist incident at Marine Hotel in Hermanus

Business

You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite

Business Lifestyle

Get premium dagga delivered to your door - legally (probably)

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Popcru: SAPS members on duty won't join Wednesday’s national strike

6 October 2020 8:05 PM

Rugby Championship decision looms for world champions Springboks

6 October 2020 7:58 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Sunny but cloudy conditions expected in Gauteng

6 October 2020 7:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA