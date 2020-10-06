Why Karyn Maughan believes the NPA is finally stepping up its game





This comes after the recent arrests of several suspects linked to the Free State asbestos scandal, the arrest of former ANC MP Vincent Smith, and Durban businessman Thoshan Panday.

Maughan says these arrests are more than just publicity stunts by the elite crime-fighting unit, the Hawks.

She says the detailed indictments in each of the cases appear to be backed up by strong forensic evidence.

Compared to previous fraud and corruption cases, Maughan says the NPA has stepped up its game.

In each of the cases, the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) also plans on recovering the money allegedly looted by the implicated officials, Maughan reports.

The indictments in prosecution of Vincent Smith, Free State asbestos scam and now Thoshan Panday’s R47million tender fraud case are DETAILED and lay out some compelling evidence.



These cases aren’t about making arrests to appease the public



Anyone who has read those indictments and can compare the indictments in these matters, and the Vincent Smith matter with Bosasa, [can see tha] there's a marked difference. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

I remember in 2018 when the Hawks swooped on the Gupta family compound... then arriving at the court with a half-eaten indictment with no real sense of [what was going on] and some serious question marks over what exactly that indictment was. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

But now, in these circumstances, we're seeing some seriously strong evidence. These indictments are hundreds of pages long. They list witnesses and list forensic reports. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

All of these prosecutions are being paired with asset forfeiture applications, so it's not just about a potential criminal sanction, it's about the recovery of the money that was allegedly looted or lost through corruption and fraud. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

The asset forfeiture processes are happening in conjunction with these court cases and they will be very important in terms of evaluating what these accused come with, in order to explain the money trails and payments. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

