Today at 22:05
Government to tighten Employment Equity Non-Compliance in Workplace
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Teboho Motsoane - Skills Development and Employment Equity Specialist of Strata-G Labour Solutions
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
Hanover Park CPF claims SAPS nowhere to be found following spate of shootings The Hanover Park community policing forum (CPF) claims that police officers have not followed up with victims or eyewitnesses foll... 6 October 2020 5:21 PM
Why Karyn Maughan believes the NPA is finally stepping up its game Legal journalist Karyn Maughan argues that refrom at the NPA and the Hawks appears to be paying off following a string of high-pro... 6 October 2020 4:56 PM
CT teen starts new market in Pinelands to help uplift local businesses Grade 11 learner Julia Slade is the brains behind a new local market taking place at the Pinelands Bowling club this weekend. 6 October 2020 1:41 PM
View all Local
Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand. 6 October 2020 8:13 PM
Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.... 6 October 2020 6:51 PM
Latest personal costs order against minister 'stern warning' for govt officials The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) says the latest personal costs order against Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane must serve... 6 October 2020 3:26 PM
View all Politics
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 6 October 2020 2:56 PM
CEO responds following racist incident at Marine Hotel in Hermanus A number of Capetonians were dissatisfied with the response from CEO Jacqui Elliott following a racist incident at the Marine Hote... 6 October 2020 12:59 PM
Get premium dagga delivered to your door - legally (probably) Membership starts from R240/month, providing 3g (about 6 joints) of quality "greenhouse," says Jack Stone (Cape Cannabis Club). 6 October 2020 12:58 PM
View all Business
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite No matter how bad things are, they can always get worse. Lester Kiewit interviews Martin Neethling of Marmite owner PepsiCo. 6 October 2020 8:55 AM
Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says SA's travel red list doesn't support tourism recovery. 5 October 2020 4:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
View all World
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 6 October 2020 2:56 PM
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
View all Opinion
Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions

6 October 2020 8:13 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Nedlac
The Money Show
Infrastructure development
Bruce Whitfield
Institute of Race Relations
pension funds
IRR
Asisa
SOE Bailout
Hermann Pretorius
Pension Funds Act
prescription of assets
Association for Savings and Investment South Africa
Leon Campher

Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand.

Government is unlikely to force retirement funds to invest in specific projects through prescribed assets, says the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa).

The body was responding to "the most recent attempt" by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) to draw the association into the ongoing prescription debate.

Fears have been raised that government plans to force investors to put their money into specific projects, so that it could for example use pension funds to bail out embattled state-owned enterprises (SOEs) like Eskom

RELATED: 'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!'

The ANC's Enoch Godongwana (head of Economic Transformation Committee) has said that the party is moving away from talk of prescribed assets, but still wants to find ways to unlock the country's pensions to assist with infrastructure goals.

How should this statement be interpreted?

The IRR seems to think it leaves a backdoor open for the ANC to get its hands on our pensions and has been lobbying against the idea.

Eskom's Medupi power station. Picture: Eskom.co.za

At the same time, Asisa accuses the institute of trying to stir up investor panic when rationality is needed more than ever.

"Proposals to amend Regulation 28 of the Pension Fund Act to include a separate category for retirement funds to invest in infrastructure assets do not equate to prescription", writes Asisa CEO Leon Campher in a Moneyweb article.

Whitfield interviews Hermann Pretorius (IRR Deputy Head of Policy Research) about his concerns.

Pretorius outlines what he says is the fundamental problem with prescribing assets.

When property rights become so tenuous and so under attack that everything from immovable property to assets, the savings and pensions of ordinary people who played by the rules their entire lives... that then becoming essentially available to the government to use to bail out itself for its own failure.

Hermann Pretorius, Deputy Head of Policy Research - Institute of Race Relations

Economically also, if you have to to prescribe investment in something, that means there was an initial reason for that investment not being attractive and that would then be an uncomfortable investment to make at best.

Hermann Pretorius, Deputy Head of Policy Research - Institute of Race Relations

Pretorius does not believe this "danger" has passed.

I think we've all been around the block enough times to know that when a politician says something it isn't necessarily holy writ.

Hermann Pretorius, Deputy Head of Policy Research - Institute of Race Relations

We need to make sure that where such a policy is being considered it must be opposed not when it is already implemented and already having negative effects, but in the buildup to that in the debate while we can still make sure that the dangers are clear.

Hermann Pretorius, Deputy Head of Policy Research - Institute of Race Relations

Is the Association for Savings and Investment SA saying that the IRR is blowing the situation out of proportion?

Asisa CEO Leon Campher discusses the ANC's latest economic recovery plan and the body's upfront involvement in discussions.

We've been very fortunate to be part of Business for South Africa and engaged by Nedlac with all the social partners in all the presentations that were done to the president (that's labour, community, government and business). It was most encouraging that there was in excess of 90% alignment in all these plans.

Leon Campher, CEO - Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa)

If there were to be prescription, he says, it wouldn't solve challenges like moving to clean energy and attracting foreign capital.

Prescription just means you get further indebted and it will chase away capital and I think nobody has put that on the table.

Leon Campher, CEO - Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa)

It must not be confused with some debate around regulation 28 in terms of the Pension Fund Act which was put there to actually facilitate diversification.

Leon Campher, CEO - Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa)

Campher says while it is the IRR's democratic right to communicate with Asisa members, the institute is getting its message wrong.

Listen to the arguments in the audio below:


This article first appeared on 702 : Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions


