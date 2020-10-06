Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Credit applications rise during lockdown
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bongani Gwexe - Supervisor for Statistics and Research at National Credit Regulator (NCR)
Today at 05:10
Major union strike kicks off
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Riefdah Ajam - General Secretary at Federation of Trade Unions of South Africa (Fedusa)
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Monitoring for a second wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anthony Turton - Professor at Centre For Enviromental Management At University Of The Free State
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Here's where you can go and how
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Friel - Chief Integration Officer at Travelstart
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: De Lille's back against the wall
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alf Lees Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance Democratic Alliance
Today at 07:20
Bishop Lavis community want no bail for Kinnear's alleged killer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Graham Lindhorst
Today at 07:38
Concerns over proposed amendments to Domestic Violence Act
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Caroline Peters - Programme manager at 1000 women 1 voice
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Mitigating informal settlement fires
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Francois Petousis - Head of Product at Lumkani
Edward Bosch - CoCT Fire and Rescue spokesperson
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 11:05
Medical Aid Increases continued....
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clayton Samsodien - Md at Genesis Healthcare Consultants
Today at 12:23
National Shelter Movement South Africa (NSMSA) is concerned that the draft Victim Support Services (VSS) Bill, released for public comment by the Department of Social Development (DSD), will overburden already-stressed women’s shelter services.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Blind art auction
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hein Wagner - Founder at Hein Wagner Academy for the Visually Impaired
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp

6 October 2020 8:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Advertising industry
Andy Rice
Ogilvy
branding
Volkswagen ad
Brian Searle-Tripp
Lion Match
Red & Yellow School of Logic and Magic

VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice.

Groundbreaking South African ad man Brian Searle-Tripp has died at the age of 80.

His stellar career includes co-founding leading Cape Town agency Rightford, Searle-Tripp & Makin which later won international recognition through a partnership with Ogilvy & Mather.

The award-winning art director was also instrumental in founding the Red & Yellow School of Logic and Magic in 1994.

This week on The Money Show, branding and advertising expert Andy Rice dedicates his advertising hero award not to a campaign, but to Searle-Tripp himself.

I think words like 'legend' are often wildly over-used but in Brian's case I think it really does apply.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Back in 1976 they decided that the view from their establishment agencies was tedious and that everybody had forgotten about creativity and courage in advertising... Their first creative challenge was to name it Rightford, Searle-Tripp & Makin. Brian was the art director of the three.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

They created a new wave of South African advertising - one that really stood up and was proud of its creative credentials, had lots of courage.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

In '79 for example they acquired the Volkswagen account and we all remember the David Kramer ads that followed...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Another memorable campaign was for a very low-ticket item - matches - but the team knew that they'd be able to shift enormous amounts of product with good advertising.

One of my favourites was for Lion Match... They created double page advertisements in The Sunday Times, based on the proposition that when you got a lion, you got a friend.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice discuss more advertising highlights from Searle-Tripp's career: (skip to 6:38)


This article first appeared on 702 : Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
