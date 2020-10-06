Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp
Groundbreaking South African ad man Brian Searle-Tripp has died at the age of 80.
His stellar career includes co-founding leading Cape Town agency Rightford, Searle-Tripp & Makin which later won international recognition through a partnership with Ogilvy & Mather.
The award-winning art director was also instrumental in founding the Red & Yellow School of Logic and Magic in 1994.
It is with great sadness that we share the news of Brian Searle-Tripp's passing. Brian was one of our founders, a legend of the advertising industry and a creative whose genius will echo for decades to come. We send our sincere condolences to Marina and the rest of Brian's family pic.twitter.com/cknR7TbvCP— Red & Yellow School (@RedAndYellowEd) October 5, 2020
Brian Searle-Tripp.— Jabulani (@papa_action) October 5, 2020
A titan.
A legend.
He made so many great ads.
And great ad men and women.
R.I.P. 💔
This week on The Money Show, branding and advertising expert Andy Rice dedicates his advertising hero award not to a campaign, but to Searle-Tripp himself.
I think words like 'legend' are often wildly over-used but in Brian's case I think it really does apply.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Back in 1976 they decided that the view from their establishment agencies was tedious and that everybody had forgotten about creativity and courage in advertising... Their first creative challenge was to name it Rightford, Searle-Tripp & Makin. Brian was the art director of the three.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
They created a new wave of South African advertising - one that really stood up and was proud of its creative credentials, had lots of courage.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
In '79 for example they acquired the Volkswagen account and we all remember the David Kramer ads that followed...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Another memorable campaign was for a very low-ticket item - matches - but the team knew that they'd be able to shift enormous amounts of product with good advertising.
One of my favourites was for Lion Match... They created double page advertisements in The Sunday Times, based on the proposition that when you got a lion, you got a friend.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice discuss more advertising highlights from Searle-Tripp's career: (skip to 6:38)
This article first appeared on 702 : Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp
More from Business
Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions
Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand.Read More
Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu
A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.Read More
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have
How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse.Read More
CEO responds following racist incident at Marine Hotel in Hermanus
A number of Capetonians were dissatisfied with the response from CEO Jacqui Elliott following a racist incident at the Marine Hotel in Hermanus.Read More
Get premium dagga delivered to your door - legally (probably)
Membership starts from R240/month, providing 3g (about 6 joints) of quality "greenhouse," says Jack Stone (Cape Cannabis Club).Read More
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible
"If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card).Read More
You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite
No matter how bad things are, they can always get worse. Lester Kiewit interviews Martin Neethling of Marmite owner PepsiCo.Read More
Winery CEO agrees that 'rooi proppie' and other cheap dop must be regulated
The CEO of Orange River Cellars Charl du Plessis says he supports the call to regulate the pricing of cheap wine products such as the so-called rooi proppie drink.Read More
Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list
The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says SA's travel red list doesn't support tourism recovery.Read More
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last
Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
More from Local
Hanover Park CPF claims SAPS nowhere to be found following spate of shootings
The Hanover Park community policing forum (CPF) claims that police officers have not followed up with victims or eyewitnesses following a spate of shootings over the weekend.Read More
Why Karyn Maughan believes the NPA is finally stepping up its game
Legal journalist Karyn Maughan argues that refrom at the NPA and the Hawks appears to be paying off following a string of high-profile arrests.Read More
CT teen starts new market in Pinelands to help uplift local businesses
Grade 11 learner Julia Slade is the brains behind a new local market taking place at the Pinelands Bowling club this weekend.Read More
CT traffic cops arrest 24 illegal street racers
The City of Cape Town's traffic officers nabbed 24 people during illegal street racing operations held in the Bellville, Century City, and Sea Point.Read More
Kinnear murder case may be moved to higher court over security concerns
The case against the man linked to the killing of Cape Town detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear may be heard in another court for security reasons.Read More
Transport MEC to probe allegations of sexual harassment against WC traffic chief
The Western Cape's newly appointed traffic chief is facing allegations of sexual harassment, one month into his new position.Read More
I found a lump and my worst fears came to life: Danielle Bitton shares her story
Cape Town-based singer and actress Danielle Bitton opens up about how her life changed after being diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.Read More
Heideveld shelter takes holistic approach to educate and uplift vulnerable women
The Ihata Shelter for Abused Women and Children has a range of programmes geared at educating and empowering vulnerable women and kids.Read More
South African police complicit in fueling xenophobic violence, argues researcher
Researcher Louise Edwards says the government needs to address the role of the SAPS in order to deal with xenophobic violence in SA.Read More
Zeekoevlei remains closed amid investigation into sewage spill
City of Cape Town officials have closed off the Zeekoevlei section of the False Bay Nature Reserve as teams investigate the source of a reported sewage spill.Read More
More from Opinion
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have
How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse.Read More
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty
Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try.Read More
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last
Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’
Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption.Read More
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa
Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage.Read More
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro
Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years.Read More
We have an advantage. Who doesn’t want to spend summer in the Cape? - Alan Winde
"Fly south! Come here for the summer! This is going to be a great place in the summer," says Premier Alan Winde.Read More
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'
"The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900?Read More
Unemployment falls sharply to 23.3% as South Africans lose hope of finding work
"When including discouraged jobseekers, the unemployment rate shot up to 42%," says Cosatu’s Matthew Parks.Read More
R1m home loan costs only R7800/month right now – what are you paying to rent?
There’s a glut of properties on the market - should you take advantage? Pieter Koekemoer warns against getting carried away.Read More