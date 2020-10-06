Hanover Park CPF claims SAPS nowhere to be found following spate of shootings
11 people were shot over the weekend in the gang-ridden community.
Three victims died while eight others, including a five-year-old girl and six-year-old boy, were shot and wounded.
Hanover Park CPF chair, Ebrahim Abrahams, says police officers have not made contact with any of the victims or witnesses to take conduct interviews and take official statements.
Abrahams previously described the scenes in the Hanover Park area as an active war zone.
He says the situation has since quietened down but laments that there is still no visible policing in the area.
Abrahams says not enough is being done to safeguard residents in Hanover Park, especially vulnerable children.
He tells CapeTalk that members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) have a hostile relationship with the local CPF because they don't want to be held accountable.
After all of these people were shot, no detectives or anyone from SAPS arrived at their places as yet.Ebrahim Abrahams, Chairperson - Hanover Park Community Policing Forum
We've visited some of these people and no one has come to them.Ebrahim Abrahams, Chairperson - Hanover Park Community Policing Forum
They [SAPS] don't want to communicate with the policing forum. Now, what about the ordinary people?Ebrahim Abrahams, Chairperson - Hanover Park Community Policing Forum
One of the biggest problems is that they don't want to be kept accountable and that's why the CPF seems to be the thorn in the flesh and it's all around corruption.Ebrahim Abrahams, Chairperson - Hanover Park Community Policing Forum
Listen to Ebrahim Abrahams in conversation with John Maytham:
