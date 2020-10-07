I’m not worried –Ace Magashule on reports of his imminent arrest

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Another earthquake is possible in Cape Town,only a question of how soon?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Andrzej Kijko
Today at 10:08
International Airlines considering cancelling SA flights due to confusing travel laws
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 10:33
The Corner Office- Sean Stegman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sean Stegmann - CEO at Cash Crusaders
Today at 11:05
Medical Aid Increases continued....
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clayton Samsodien - Md at Genesis Healthcare Consultants
John Eagles - MD of EB medical Aids
Today at 11:32
New traffic laws gazetted for 2021 are flawed
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Advocate Lawrence Barret
Today at 12:07
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule 'not surprised' by news of Hawks arrest
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Matshidiso (Tshidi) Madia - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
Fracas outside Senekal magistrates court - JCS responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
Today at 12:15
the ramifications of disinformation posing as real news
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 12:23
National Shelter Movement South Africa (NSMSA) is concerned that the draft Victim Support Services (VSS) Bill, released for public comment by the Department of Social Development (DSD), will overburden already-stressed women’s shelter services.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Chair at Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement
Today at 12:27
extension of the tertiary academic year ends next year
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Khaya Sithole
Khaya Sithole - Chartered Accountant at ...
Khaya Sithole
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk: minister Of Communications, Stella’s WhatsApp was hacked. How WhatsApp can be hacked and how can you protect your WhatsApp from hackers?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Blind art auction
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hein Wagner - Founder at Hein Wagner Academy for the Visually Impaired
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
No Items to show
Latest Local
I’m not worried –Ace Magashule on reports of his imminent arrest "I’m not surprised," said ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. "There has been this thing of Hollywood type of style [arrests]." 7 October 2020 8:24 AM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Hanover Park CPF claims SAPS nowhere to be found following spate of shootings The Hanover Park community policing forum (CPF) claims that police officers have not followed up with victims or eyewitnesses foll... 6 October 2020 5:21 PM
View all Local
Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand. 6 October 2020 8:13 PM
Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.... 6 October 2020 6:51 PM
Why Karyn Maughan believes the NPA is finally stepping up its game Legal journalist Karyn Maughan argues that refrom at the NPA and the Hawks appears to be paying off following a string of high-pro... 6 October 2020 4:56 PM
View all Politics
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 6 October 2020 2:56 PM
CEO responds following racist incident at Marine Hotel in Hermanus A number of Capetonians were dissatisfied with the response from CEO Jacqui Elliott following a racist incident at the Marine Hote... 6 October 2020 12:59 PM
Get premium dagga delivered to your door - legally (probably) Membership starts from R240/month, providing 3g (about 6 joints) of quality "greenhouse," says Jack Stone (Cape Cannabis Club). 6 October 2020 12:58 PM
View all Business
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite No matter how bad things are, they can always get worse. Lester Kiewit interviews Martin Neethling of Marmite owner PepsiCo. 6 October 2020 8:55 AM
Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says SA's travel red list doesn't support tourism recovery. 5 October 2020 4:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
View all World
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’ Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
View all Opinion
I’m not worried –Ace Magashule on reports of his imminent arrest

7 October 2020 8:24 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Hawks
ANC
Crime
State Capture
Corruption
Fraud
Politics
Ace Magashule
Estina
Zondo commission

"I’m not surprised," said ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. "There has been this thing of Hollywood type of style [arrests]."

Ace Magashule is unsurprised by reports that his arrest is imminent, he told EWN.

The ANC secretary-general says he’s not worried.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at Luthuli House. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

The unconfirmed rumours of his arrest relate to the fraudulent Estina dairy farm project that left black farmers destitute.

Magashule has been implicated in several matters before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

I’m not worried, I’m not surprised. I’ve been observing what is happening in the country, that’s why for now I don’t want to cast any aspersions on the law enforcement agencies.

Ace Magashule, secretary-general - ANC

Over time there has been this thing of Hollywood type of style [arrests]. So, we will wait and see but we are ready for anything.

Ace Magashule, secretary-general - ANC

The Hawks denied knowledge of his supposed arrest.

The Hawks would like to categorically distance itself from the news reports. We are not aware of any warrant of arrest that has been issued against Mr Ace Magashule.

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, spokesperson - Hawks

For more detail, read: Ace Magashule - I've heard warrant of arrest is headed my way


Hawks
ANC
Crime
State Capture
Corruption
Fraud
Politics
Ace Magashule
Estina
Zondo commission

More from Local

thank-youjpg

Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp

6 October 2020 8:57 PM

VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice.

Read More arrow_forward

181102 GANG UNIT LAUNCH

Hanover Park CPF claims SAPS nowhere to be found following spate of shootings

6 October 2020 5:21 PM

The Hanover Park community policing forum (CPF) claims that police officers have not followed up with victims or eyewitnesses following a spate of shootings over the weekend.

Read More arrow_forward

Hawksarrest_1590

Why Karyn Maughan believes the NPA is finally stepping up its game

6 October 2020 4:56 PM

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan argues that refrom at the NPA and the Hawks appears to be paying off following a string of high-profile arrests.

Read More arrow_forward

glass-jars-homemade-jam-dessert-fruit-food-vendor-market-123rf

CT teen starts new market in Pinelands to help uplift local businesses

6 October 2020 1:41 PM

Grade 11 learner Julia Slade is the brains behind a new local market taking place at the Pinelands Bowling club this weekend.

Read More arrow_forward

street-racing-night-view-road-city-car-lights-123rf

CT traffic cops arrest 24 illegal street racers

6 October 2020 11:21 AM

The City of Cape Town's traffic officers nabbed 24 people during illegal street racing operations held in the Bellville, Century City, and Sea Point.

Read More arrow_forward

kinnearjpg

Kinnear murder case may be moved to higher court over security concerns

5 October 2020 1:32 PM

The case against the man linked to the killing of Cape Town detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear may be heard in another court for security reasons.

Read More arrow_forward

200911-bongnkosi-madikizelajpg

Transport MEC to probe allegations of sexual harassment against WC traffic chief

5 October 2020 11:05 AM

The Western Cape's newly appointed traffic chief is facing allegations of sexual harassment, one month into his new position.

Read More arrow_forward

danielle-bitton-balcony-view-sunset-singer-instagram-screenshotpng

I found a lump and my worst fears came to life: Danielle Bitton shares her story

4 October 2020 9:50 AM

Cape Town-based singer and actress Danielle Bitton opens up about how her life changed after being diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.

Read More arrow_forward

ihata-shelterjpg

Heideveld shelter takes holistic approach to educate and uplift vulnerable women

4 October 2020 8:28 AM

The Ihata Shelter for Abused Women and Children has a range of programmes geared at educating and empowering vulnerable women and kids.

Read More arrow_forward

zimprotest_1391

South African police complicit in fueling xenophobic violence, argues researcher

3 October 2020 10:56 AM

Researcher Louise Edwards says the government needs to address the role of the SAPS in order to deal with xenophobic violence in SA.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions

6 October 2020 8:13 PM

Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand.

Read More arrow_forward

20172407-zwelinzima-vavijpg

Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu

6 October 2020 6:51 PM

A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.

Read More arrow_forward

Hawksarrest_1590

Why Karyn Maughan believes the NPA is finally stepping up its game

6 October 2020 4:56 PM

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan argues that refrom at the NPA and the Hawks appears to be paying off following a string of high-profile arrests.

Read More arrow_forward

200730-maite-edjpg

Latest personal costs order against minister 'stern warning' for govt officials

6 October 2020 3:26 PM

The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) says the latest personal costs order against Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane must serve as a stern warning to public officials.

Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe map flag 123rfpolitics 123rf

Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch

5 October 2020 2:48 PM

Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign governments without approval.

Read More arrow_forward

180919-winde-edjpg

Party infighting heats up in battle for DA metro chair post

5 October 2020 12:56 PM

Mayor Dan Plato has struck the first blow in his bid to take over the position of DA metro chairperson which is currently held by Grant Twigg.

Read More arrow_forward

200930-mkhululi-lukhele-edjpg

Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe

3 October 2020 11:41 AM

Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect.

Read More arrow_forward

rich wealthy businessman salary 123rf 123rfbusiness

State-owned company CEOs who earn bigger salaries than President Cyril Ramaphosa

2 October 2020 2:54 PM

Next time the power goes off, try not to think about how much you are paying these guys.

Read More arrow_forward

Sihle Zikalala

The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’

2 October 2020 12:53 PM

Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption.

Read More arrow_forward

Vincent Smith

Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith out on R30k bail and he maintains his innocence

2 October 2020 10:37 AM

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith is out on R30,000 bail after making a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon.

Read More arrow_forward

