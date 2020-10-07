I’m not worried –Ace Magashule on reports of his imminent arrest
Ace Magashule is unsurprised by reports that his arrest is imminent, he told EWN.
The ANC secretary-general says he’s not worried.
The unconfirmed rumours of his arrest relate to the fraudulent Estina dairy farm project that left black farmers destitute.
Magashule has been implicated in several matters before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
I’m not worried, I’m not surprised. I’ve been observing what is happening in the country, that’s why for now I don’t want to cast any aspersions on the law enforcement agencies.Ace Magashule, secretary-general - ANC
Over time there has been this thing of Hollywood type of style [arrests]. So, we will wait and see but we are ready for anything.Ace Magashule, secretary-general - ANC
The Hawks denied knowledge of his supposed arrest.
The Hawks would like to categorically distance itself from the news reports. We are not aware of any warrant of arrest that has been issued against Mr Ace Magashule.Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, spokesperson - Hawks
For more detail, read: Ace Magashule - I've heard warrant of arrest is headed my way
