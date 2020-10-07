I’m not worried –Ace Magashule on reports of his imminent arrest





Ace Magashule is unsurprised by reports that his arrest is imminent, he told EWN.

The ANC secretary-general says he’s not worried.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at Luthuli House. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

The unconfirmed rumours of his arrest relate to the fraudulent Estina dairy farm project that left black farmers destitute.

Magashule has been implicated in several matters before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

I’m not worried, I’m not surprised. I’ve been observing what is happening in the country, that’s why for now I don’t want to cast any aspersions on the law enforcement agencies. Ace Magashule, secretary-general - ANC

Over time there has been this thing of Hollywood type of style [arrests]. So, we will wait and see but we are ready for anything. Ace Magashule, secretary-general - ANC

The Hawks denied knowledge of his supposed arrest.

The Hawks would like to categorically distance itself from the news reports. We are not aware of any warrant of arrest that has been issued against Mr Ace Magashule. Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, spokesperson - Hawks

