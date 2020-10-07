'Military escorted Zimbabweans illegally entering SA for shopping at Beitbridge'





Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) wants Minister Patricia De Lille to answer for a Beitbridge fence that cost longsuffering taxpayers R40 million – about R1 million per kilometre for the 1.8-metre-high fence.

FILE: Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula at a media briefing on 16 March 2020 on plans by government to curb the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Ordinary game farms have fences that range between 1.8 metres and 2.4 metres in height.

Scopa visited the fence to provide oversight but came back with more questions than what the Minister has answered.

It's particularly interested in her advisor Melissa Whitehead’s contribution and why the cost of the fence escalated.

Both the ANC and the DA wants to learn about the reasons for the wasteful expenditure, with the help of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The DA has referred to the fence as a “washing line to keep Covid-19 from reaching South Africa from Zimbabwe”.

“Within days, pictures emerged of gaping holes in the new fence. Reports of stolen fence posts followed. The minister responded that there would be increased security around the fence to ensure that there were no more breaches. What sort of border fence did we procure that required its own security? What quality of material was used that it can barely withstand a wire-cutter, and who drafted the specifications for this fence?” said the DA’s Samantha Graham-Maré.

Lester Kiewit (in for Refilwe Moloto on Breakfast) spoke to Scopa member Alf Lees about its concerns around the overspending on the Beitbridge fence and what De Lille supposedly has to answer for.

The conversation quickly veered to Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, with Lees dropping bombshells.

There’s no question – the money spent on that fence was wasted. Specifications weren’t adhered to… The real cost of the fence is R17 million less than the R40 million the government has been charged… Alf Lees, Member of Parliament - DA

Even if it had been built to spec it would not have achieved its objective [to keep Covid-19 from reaching South Africa from Zimbabwe] … Alf Lees, Member of Parliament - DA

The Minister of Defence is distancing herself from the project… she had the audacity to inform Scopa yesterday that the military was escorting Zimbabweans illegally entering South Africa to do their shopping at Beitbridge! … An incredible admission… Alf Lees, Member of Parliament - DA

The ANC understands that Scopa has limited capacity… it won’t be able to deal with all the alleged malfeasance which has taken place [Covid-19 expenditure]. Alf Lees, Member of Parliament - DA

Listen to the interview in the audio below.