International airlines consider cancelling SA flights over flight crew confusion





Last week, Emirates cancelled all international flights to South Africa due to travel regulations released by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

Confusing Cogta rules announced last week treat airline crew the same as passengers.

The rules require international airline crew, like normal passengers, to have a PCR test for Covid-19 within 72 hours prior to flying to South Africa.

The rules also impose possible quarantines restrictions for flight crew.

RELATED: Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list

Aviation expert Guy Leitch says grouping flight crew in the same category as passengers is an unforgivable error made by Cogta.

Leitch, the editor of SA Flyer Magazine, says it's absurd to expect flight crew to produce Covid-19 tests results every time upon entry to SA.

RELATED: Expired visas extended, DHA may review travel ban list twice a week - Motsoaledi

According to Leitch, it's believed that Cogta is in the process of amending the prohibitive regulations.

He says the travel requirements have been described as an elaborate dance procedure between the two airports at either end of any one route.

The real problem in South Africa's case is the government, [specifically] Cogta has made an absolutely basic and pretty much unforgivable error, in that they didn't differentiate between crew and passengers. Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

It's all very well having a Covid-19 test within 72 hours before you leave, but you can't ask the crew to do that all the time. It's just absolutely absurd. Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

They lump the crew under the same standards as the passengers, and the airline said it's not going to work. Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

My understanding is that they [SA government] have gone back to the drawing board and are correcting that as we speak. Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: