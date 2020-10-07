Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accusses IRR of bullying her

7 October 2020 12:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Retirement
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Institute of Race Relations
Sygnia
Magda Wierzycka
IRR
Asisa
prescribed assets
Hermann Pretorius
Leon Campher
pensions funds
pension fund assets
Association for Savings and Investment

"What the IRR is doing is not in the best interest of the savers of SA," Wierzycka told The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.

The ANC is not discussing prescribed assets – it has changed its position.

Nevertheless, the Institute of Race Relations is unconvinced and seems to be warning South Africans to quickly take their money out of the country at any cost.

The Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) accuses the IRR of trying to stir up panic and to yet again draw it into the debate.

For more detail, read “Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions”.

You [IRR] approached me to support your campaign against prescribed assets and I declined… It’s not my job to campaign. I will facilitate discussions… but I’m certainly not going to campaign one way or the other – I don’t see that as my role.

Bruce Whitfield (The Money Show) to Hermann Pretorius (IRR)

You’ve offended a lot of people…

Bruce Whitfield (The Money Show) to Hermann Pretorius (IRR)

One of those people, is Magda Wierzycka, the CEO of Sygnia Limited.

She accuses the IRR of bullying her.

Related articles:

The issue of prescribed assets is clearly a very contentious issue. But it’s important to remember that it isn’t on the table, right now. Should it come on the table, the entire financial services industry will stand up against it. Those of us that have a voice in our individual capacities will do so as well.

Magda Wierzycka, CEO - Sygnia Limited

It’s completely wrong for any self-appointed organisation to start tilting at windmills against the same forces that we might have to negotiate with in the future around this issue.

Magda Wierzycka, CEO - Sygnia Limited

What IRR is doing is not in the best interest of the savers of South Africa.

Magda Wierzycka, CEO - Sygnia Limited

Listen to the audio clip below for Wierzycka’s comments [skip to 13:33].

The rest of the clip is of Bruce Whitfield’s (The Money Show) interview of Hermann Pretorius (Deputy Head of Policy Research at the IRR) and Leon Campher (CEO at Asisa).

For more detail, read “Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions”.


