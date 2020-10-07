Automobile Association isn't sold on new rules for drivers coming in 2021





Last week, Transport minister Fikile Mbalula gazetted updated regulations linked to controversial Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act.

The Aarto Act, which will introduce a 0% alcohol limit for drivers and a demerit system, will be implemented nationally from 1 July 2021.

The demerit system could see drivers losing their licences in the event they accumulate too many demerit points for traffic offences.

It will be introduced in three phases to gradually allow motorists to adjust to the new system.

RELATED: AA concerned by apparent rise in traffic fines for expired car licence discs

However, the AA says it's concerned that traffic authorities will not have the capacity to enforce the demerit point system.

AA spokesperson Layton Beard says it's unlikely that administrators will be able to manage the high volumes of appeal cases that the organisation foresees when the demerit system is rolled out.

Practically, in terms of how people are going to appeal some of the penalties, the capacity of the appeals tribunal to deal with volumes of appeals that we expect to come in is another issue. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

You can legislate yourself out of a problem that requires boots on the ground... We need proper law enforcement. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

At the same time, traffic law expert Advocate Lawrence Barret says traffic authorities must first become successful at implementing the current laws before introducing more onerous regulations.

Barret says South Africa's conviction rate for drunk driving cases is currently only at 6%.

RELATED: Justice Project SA isn't behind Mbalula's 0% alcohol limit for drivers

He says the introduction of the 0% alcohol limit for drivers will only lead to more difficulties in securing convictions.

According to Barret, the new zero-tolerance drinking law will not work because of poor enforcement and lack of blood-alcohol evidence in drunk driving cases.

He believes that better enforcement is needed, not stricter laws.

We've got legislation at the moment which I believe is adequate, and instead, it is being tampered with. Advocate Lawrence Barret

The 6% conviction rate will drop even further because it will create more problems for the authorities. Advocate Lawrence Barret

The regulation is not being implemented, until it is, it's pointless making more onerous regulations on both the driver and the authorities. It's only going to make it more complicated all-round and lead to a lower conviction rate. Advocate Lawrence Barret

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: