Tourists in our own town: Pippa Hudson's top must-visit attractions in Cape Town





Lunch with Pippa Hudson celebrated the end of Tourism Month by quite literally taking the show on the road – the team broadcast from atop the red City Sightseeing Bus, popping in along the route at various tourism hotspots to chat about how they had survived lockdown, and their plans for the coming season.

It was Pippa’s first-ever experience of the bus and she loved being a tourist in her own city, enjoying the bird’s eye view from the upper deck as she chatted to the various guests.

Next stop onboard the red bus lunch tour is the Zeitz MOCAA at the V&A Waterfront.

There was universal recognition that local visitors will be key to the recovery of the tourism industry, and a number of the destinations we visited are offering special rates and new events in a bid to lure local visitors back again.

Among the options you might want to try out:

• A “Deep Blue Dinner” at the Two Oceans Aquarium – the first one sold out rapidly, but more are planned, offering visitors the chance to dine in the aquarium at night, enjoying a 3-course set menu with table service in front of the I&J Ocean Exhibit. R320 per person or R270 for members. Keep an eye on the aquarium website www.aquarium.co.za for info on the next one.

• The Zeitz MOCAA is preparing to reopen on 22 October, and the first new exhibition will be “Home is Where the Art is” – dedicated to art that is made, owned and loved by Capetonians. Anyone from child artists to professionals has been invited to submit their work, and you’ll be able to view it for the first 3 months after reopening.

Remember that museum ticket prices are R200 per adult or R290 for an annual membership, and that under 18’s get in for free. All African citizens can visit free of charge on Wednesdays from 10am-1pm, and there’s also the option of half-price admission on the first Friday of every month from 4-9pm.

Our 2nd stop of our journey is at the Zeitz MOCAA



Tune in to hear more about what they're planning for months to come.



Happy travels.

• The City Sightseeing Bus has reopened with a number of discount specials, and you can currently buy a Family ticket for R390, giving 2 adults and 2 kids a full day experience on the hop-on, hop-off route of their choice.

A single adult ticket has been reduced to R179, so why not explore your city as we did, drinking in the views from the top level of the bus? There are also special deals on the harbour cruises and bus and boat combos, - visit https://www.citysightseeing.co.za/ for details

• The District Six Museum has really struggled to survive the prolonged lockdown, as visitor entrance fees are its key source of income. The good news is that it is back open for business, and that tickets are only R50 a person – follow the links from https://www.districtsix.co.za/ to the ticket sales on Quicket. Their shop and bookstore have also gone online, so you have the option to order items from the comfort of your own home.

The next stop on the lunchtime red bus tour is the District Six Museum, where you can learn about the history of Cape Town's most famous community.

Listener recommendations

Our listeners acted as tour advisors as well, sending in a wide selection of voicenotes and SMSes about their favourite places to visit, and the experience they love to share when they have overseas visitors in town.

Here are some of their recommendations:

• Antoinette - Kirstenbosch – “The most beautiful garden in Africa” – go for a long walk and then stop at the tea room for scones.

• Zubeida – nothing beats Chapmans Peak Drive – with a compulsory stop at the end for lunch at Fish on the Rocks

• Brian – The World of Birds in Hout Bay – I jumped off the bus, thinking I would spend half an hour there, and ended up staying the whole day

• Anonymous – The Cape Town Ostrich Ranch was surprisingly interesting and entertaining

• Elena – Spend a Saturday morning browsing through Woodstock – stopping at the Old Biscuit Mill, and finding great bargains in all the local thrift stores

• Anonymous – nothing beats the views from the top of Table Mountain

• Anonymous - Have a pint at Forries!

• Di – Rhodes memorial is a gorgeous spot to take visitors – beautiful views, never crowded, and a lovely easy hike to get there

• Julia – Vergelegen Estate is not to be missed – it has something for everyone, from wonderful wining and dining to beautiful gardens and conservation projects

• Janice – NO visitor is allowed to leave without spending a morning strolling around Kalk Bay. We also love to take guests to the beautiful gardens at Babylonstoren

• Our horticulturist Cherise Viljoen recommends a visit to the Greenpoint Biodiversity Park – no cost to enter, and a beautiful display of our natural heritage

• Theo in Elsies River shared fond memories of playing in the Company’s Gardens as a child, and still likes to take visitors there to this day

• Anonymous - Tygerberg Nature reserve is a real hidden gem, with its beautiful 360 degree views

• Mike – take them to Blouberg for coffee with a picture postcard view

• Angela in Rondebosch – walk up Little Lion’s Head between Hout Bay and Llandudno

• Amanda – Don’t miss the Norval Institute in Tokai for wonderful art and beautiful gardens

• Anonymous – drive out to the Helshoogte Pass for lunch at Tokara or a bit of shopping in their deli

• Anonymous - No visitor should miss a drive around False Bay, with a stopover to visit the penguins at Boulders

• Anonymous – We always take visitors on the Red bus, then hop off at Camps Bay, buy takeaway pizza and eat it on the beach. The District 6 museum is also a must, and a cooking class in BoKaap

• Our DIY man Angelo d’Ambrosio loves to take visitors to Kirsten’s Kick-Ass ice cream at the Noordhoek Farm Village, for dinner at Ala Turkish in Napier St, and never misses a chance to shop at the Italian Club in Rugby’s La Botteca deli