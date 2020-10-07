'Statistics reveal difficult stories. I wish politicians could see what I see'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
Ladles of Love presents Africa In Action documentary
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danny Dilberto - Ladles of Love founder
Today at 18:09
Former VBS CFO pleads guilty and plans to help the state with investigations
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:40
FlySafair adds capacity in the face of growing demand with the arrival of a new aircraft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Elmar Conradie - CEO at Flysafair
Today at 18:48
An update on the new yet to be named airline
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - A business bedtime story about Robinhood
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Comair on ticket refunds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Mark Sham from Suits & Sneakers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tourists in our own town: Pippa Hudson's top must-visit attractions in Cape Town CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson suggests some popular attractions to visit in the Mother City as the travel sector turns to domestic to... 7 October 2020 2:18 PM
Automobile Association isn't sold on new rules for drivers coming in 2021 The Automobile Association (AA) isn't convinced that traffic authorities will be able to enforce the new driving rules and demerit... 7 October 2020 1:18 PM
International airlines consider cancelling SA flights over flight crew confusion Some international airlines are apparently considering cancelling their SA routes due to SA's flawed travel regulations that treat... 7 October 2020 11:34 AM
View all Local
'Military escorted Zimbabweans illegally entering SA for shopping at Beitbridge' Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula made the incredible admission to Parliament on Tuesday, says Scopa member Alf Lees. 7 October 2020 10:21 AM
I’m not worried – Ace Magashule on reports of his imminent arrest "I’m not surprised," said ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. "There has been this thing of Hollywood type of style [arrests]." 7 October 2020 8:24 AM
Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand. 6 October 2020 8:13 PM
View all Politics
'Statistics reveal difficult stories. I wish politicians could see what I see' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 7 October 2020 3:10 PM
Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accusses IRR of bullying her "What the IRR is doing is not in the best interest of the savers of SA," Wierzycka told The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield. 7 October 2020 12:27 PM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
View all Business
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 6 October 2020 2:56 PM
Get premium dagga delivered to your door - legally (probably) Membership starts from R240/month, providing 3g (about 6 joints) of quality "greenhouse," says Jack Stone (Cape Cannabis Club). 6 October 2020 12:58 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
View all World
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’ Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

'Statistics reveal difficult stories. I wish politicians could see what I see'

7 October 2020 3:10 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Pali Lehohla
money beliefs
Statistician-General
Other People's Money

Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Other People’s Money” feature.

This week he interviewed Dr Pali Lehohla, South Africa’s straight-shooting former Statistician-General.

Former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla. Picture: EWN

Related articles:

Lehohla was born in Lesotho in 1957.

He’s was appointed as South Africa’s first Statistician-General in November 2000.

Lehohla holds a BA in Economics and Statistics, and a postgraduate diploma in population studies.

He was responsible for democratic South Africa’s first population census in 1996.

I was born in a village, so I’m told… in Lesotho… 63 years ago… I was born to teachers… My maternal grandfather was a priest, he moved there as a missionary… My mother died there in 1964. My father taught there until retirement…

Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General

My eldest brother became the Chief Justice of Lesotho and my second-eldest brother became the Deputy Prime Minister of Lesotho… My one sister in Kenya is a mathematician and the other one is a mathematician in Lesotho.

Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General

How I became Statistician-General was a game of chance… I wanted to study Geology, but the University of Lesotho didn’t offer it… I ended up in South Africa by accident…

Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

South Africa is a place where you can’t sit and watch. You actually need to express an opinion… We deserve our own foolishness, don’t we?

Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General

I said in jest to the current Statistician-General, ‘I served for 68 quarters and I only had one recession. You’ve done only 12 quarters, and you’ve blessed us with several, and now almost a depression! What have you done to the numbers of the country! … It looks like there’s nothing to measure!

Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General

I like statistics… their beauty in revealing very difficult stories. I wish the politicians in South Africa could see what I see, but I don’t think they do. Because if they did, they would’ve acted… it’s a very sharp lens…

Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General

Human beings are slaves of hope, and I’m one of those slaves… South Africa is reversing very quickly… it’s a very depressing situation…

Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General

7 October 2020 3:10 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Pali Lehohla
money beliefs
Statistician-General
Other People's Money

More from Make Money Mondays

kevin-lings-croppedjpg

I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)

28 September 2020 8:12 PM

Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy smiling boys poor poverty child 123rf 123rfbusiness

'I grew up poor, but never realised it'

21 September 2020 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Perlman

'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'

14 September 2020 8:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

David Klatzow Knysna fires

Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money

31 August 2020 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Derek Hanekom 702

ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it

24 August 2020 5:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler CapeTalk studio

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

17 August 2020 8:09 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ferrari

I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo

3 August 2020 8:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saki Macozoma

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

27 July 2020 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herschel Jawitz

Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs

20 July 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160520DineoMoeketsi.jpg

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

13 July 2020 8:15 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

International airlines consider cancelling SA flights over flight crew confusion

Local World

Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accusses IRR of bullying her

Business

'Statistics reveal difficult stories. I wish politicians could see what I see'

Business

EWN Highlights

Nxesi urges labour unions to continue talking to govt about workers’ issues

7 October 2020 5:26 PM

Madikizela visits Ceres, Paarl taxi ranks following violent clashes

7 October 2020 5:08 PM

KwaSizabantu mission leaders stage walkout at CRL commission

7 October 2020 4:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA