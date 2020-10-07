Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon
"It's time for a brand-new airline" announced Kulula founder Gidon Novick earlier this year.
The concept is based on Uber and is a partnership between Novick and Global Aviation (operator of Airbus A320 aircraft).
The inaugural flight, between Cape Town and Johannesburg, was planned for December 2020.
Novick also launched a competition to name the new airline.
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the airline entrepreneur, also the founder of venture capital platform Lucid Ventures.
Novick says the launch is on track although he's still a bit wary about what's going on in the world right now.
We're treading carefully, but our plan is to launch this year.Gidon Novick, Founder - Lucid Ventures
Our global operating partner [Global Aviation]... typically do business-to-business flying in terms of servicing airlines around the world and in South Africa... so all the back-end stuff including the aircraft, the maintenance, all the regulatory issues they've got in hand.Gidon Novick, Founder - Lucid Ventures
... while we're really focusing on the systems and the marketing and making sure that we can pull people in and make a success of it.Gidon Novick, Founder - Lucid Ventures
There are so many elements to an airline that of the customer gets forgotten about... and I think there's a real opportunity to get that focus back into the customer journey.Gidon Novick, Founder - Lucid Ventures
Working in their favour he says, is the current availability of aircraft along with a building demand for travel after the hard lockdown.
There's a feeling we want to connect with people. We want to reconnect with our families, with our business partners and as good as video conferencing technology has been, there's a real need to get out there again.Gidon Novick, Founder - Lucid Ventures
Around 20,000 entries were received in the competition to come up with a name for the airline.
The winning name will be revealed soon - within a week or so, says Novick.
For more detail, take a listen:
This article first appeared on 702 : Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon
