Don't opt for a Kulula/BA airfare refund - you'll get a few cents for every Rand

7 October 2020 8:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
British Airways
The Money Show
Comair
Kulula
Bruce Whitfield
BA
Wendy Knowler
kulula.com
Lockdown
COVID-19
Comair business rescue
airline ticket refunds

Those opting for refunds end up on Comair's list of creditors. Rather retain the value of your flight booking says Wendy Knowler.

Are you one of those would-be passengers that still has a ticket for a flight you'd planned to take before airlines were grounded by lockdown?

In the case of Comair - operator for Kulula and also British Airways locally - trying to get a refund will backfire.

Comair went into business rescue in May.

RELATED: Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted

And you'll end up on its creditors' list if you're holding out for a refund, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

This means you'll receive only a few cents for every Rand you spent on your ticket.

Kulula plane. Image: kulula.com on Facebook

Your best option is to switch your option to "keeping the value" of your ticket.

But Comair hasn't communicated this very effectively says Knowler.

There were some 2,250 tickets that Comair - that's both Kulula flights and BA domestically - listed under Comair's business rescue "unused reservations" as creditors.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

These unused reservations amounted to about R9 billion.... about 30 pages of a 40-something list of creditors including the trade creditors, Airports Company of South Africa, lots of aviation companies, hotel groups etecetera.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Comair's business rescue practitioners (BRPS) had offered three choices to people holding tickets for flights between 14 March and 31 October.

Ticket holders who had not responded by the June deadline were automatically assigned Option 1, through which the value of their booking remained valid until the end of October 2021.

Clients who held out for the second option, refunds, are the ones who landed up on the list of creditors. (The third option was to forfeit the value of the ticket)

But whether they did this knowingly, is what bothered Knowler.

“Unsecured (passenger) creditors” can expect to get only about two cents back on the Rand, meaning someone who spent R20 000 on tickets will get just R400 back

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

People in this category still have time until 31 October to change to Option 1 by emailing creditorclaims@comair.co.za.

Listen to the conversation in detail in the audio below:


This article first appeared on 702 : Don't opt for a Kulula/BA airfare refund - you'll get a few cents for every Rand


