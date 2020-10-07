Why is Ramaphosa stalling on implementation date of Political Party Funding Act?





It's alleged that Ramaphosa is facing pushback from members of ANC who are resisting the legislation to regulate party political funding.

The Political Party Funding bill was first passed by Parliament in June 2018. The President assented to the Political Party Funding Act in January 2019.

However, the act is still awaiting implementation.

All that is needed for the act to come into effect is for Ramaphosa to set the date of implementation, Paton explains.

In an opinion piece published in the Business Day, she says this will be a major test of Ramaphosa’s commitment to deal with corruption.

There is urgency because we do have a local government election next year and it's very important that this is in place for when that election happens. Carol Paton, Deputy editor - Business Day

There is a bit of pushback from within the ANC because the bill requires that all donations are disclosed. Carol Paton, Deputy editor - Business Day

Paton says the evidence of Blackhead director Edwin Sodi at the Zondo state capture commission shows why regulating party funding is vital.

Sodi was arrested by the Hawks last week for unlawfully benefitting from the 2014 asbestos tender in the Free State.

During testimony at the state capture commission last month, the businessman confirmed that his company received contracts in excess of R1 billion over 10 years and paid millions to various ANC officials.

Paton says political parties need to be transparent about such donors so that the public and law enforcement are fully aware of any suspected kickbacks.

Edwin Sodi was giving evidence basically explaining that he was giving the ANC R3.5 million for this and that. He said that they would phone him up wherever they needed some money. Carol Paton, Deputy editor - Business Day

If you've got a situation where all Sodi's donations, for instance, are declared, then the public can see that maybe this is how come this guy is getting so many contracts, and so too can law enforcement. Carol Paton, Deputy editor - Business Day

The bill doesn't ban donations, people can still donate, but it promotes transparency. Carol Paton, Deputy editor - Business Day

