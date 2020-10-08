2nd-hand cars on auction are really, really cheap right now





Repossessed cars are flooding the market and driving down prices.

Business Insider South Africa investigated and found cars and bakkies are currently auctioned (successful bids) at prices about a third less than “book value”, on average.

Some high-end cars come in at almost 80% below market value.

There are, of course, risks when buying on auction, and you’re usually required to pay before taking possession.

Test-driving is rarely an option and you often don’t get any kind of service history.

The massive discounts seem compelling – is it worth taking the risk?

Lester Kiewit put the question to motoring journalist Adam Ford.

Is it worth the risk? No… you have no idea what the condition of the car is… you can’t take it for a drive and there are no guarantees… Adam Ford, motoring journalist

People get lured because they think they’re getting an absolute bargain… On a car lot, you can test-drive it, you can get it financed, the lot will do the roadworthy and license… Rather buy a second-hand car from a private individual… Adam Ford, motoring journalist

If you understand the value of vehicles, you can make a couple of rands on the side… Adam Ford, motoring journalist

If your car is going to get repossessed, you’re not going to send it in for a service… If you ain’t got money to pay for the car, you ain’t got money to fix it… Adam Ford, motoring journalist

