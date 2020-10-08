2nd-hand cars on auction are really, really cheap right now
Repossessed cars are flooding the market and driving down prices.
Business Insider South Africa investigated and found cars and bakkies are currently auctioned (successful bids) at prices about a third less than “book value”, on average.
Some high-end cars come in at almost 80% below market value.
Related articles:
-
-
'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate'
There are, of course, risks when buying on auction, and you’re usually required to pay before taking possession.
Test-driving is rarely an option and you often don’t get any kind of service history.
The massive discounts seem compelling – is it worth taking the risk?
Lester Kiewit put the question to motoring journalist Adam Ford.
Is it worth the risk? No… you have no idea what the condition of the car is… you can’t take it for a drive and there are no guarantees…Adam Ford, motoring journalist
People get lured because they think they’re getting an absolute bargain… On a car lot, you can test-drive it, you can get it financed, the lot will do the roadworthy and license… Rather buy a second-hand car from a private individual…Adam Ford, motoring journalist
If you understand the value of vehicles, you can make a couple of rands on the side…Adam Ford, motoring journalist
If your car is going to get repossessed, you’re not going to send it in for a service… If you ain’t got money to pay for the car, you ain’t got money to fix it…Adam Ford, motoring journalist
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Don't opt for a Kulula/BA airfare refund - you'll get a few cents for every Rand
Those opting for refunds end up on Comair's list of creditors. Rather retain the value of your flight booking says Wendy Knowler.Read More
Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon
Kulula creator Gidon Novick gives an update on the new customer-centered airline taking to the skies before the end of 2020.Read More
A business bedtime story about Robinhood
New investment platforms are making it easy and cheap to invest, what could go wrong?Read More
'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon'
Phillip Truter will serve seven years in jail after turning state witness. Journo Dewald van Rensburg has the VBS inside story.Read More
'Statistics reveal difficult stories. I wish politicians could see what I see'
Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accusses IRR of bullying her
"What the IRR is doing is not in the best interest of the savers of SA," Wierzycka told The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp
VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice.Read More
Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions
Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand.Read More
Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu
A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.Read More
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have
How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse.Read More
More from Opinion
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp
VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice.Read More
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have
How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse.Read More
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty
Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try.Read More
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last
Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’
Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption.Read More
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa
Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage.Read More
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro
Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years.Read More
We have an advantage. Who doesn’t want to spend summer in the Cape? - Alan Winde
"Fly south! Come here for the summer! This is going to be a great place in the summer," says Premier Alan Winde.Read More
[REVIEW] Toyota Starlet: 'Good, fuel-efficient, safe car at a very good price'
"The Toyota Starlet makes enormous sense," says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. Got R204 900?Read More
Unemployment falls sharply to 23.3% as South Africans lose hope of finding work
"When including discouraged jobseekers, the unemployment rate shot up to 42%," says Cosatu’s Matthew Parks.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Tourists in our own town: Pippa Hudson's top must-visit attractions in Cape Town
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson suggests some popular attractions to visit in the Mother City as the travel sector turns to domestic tourism for survival.Read More
Automobile Association isn't sold on new rules for drivers coming in 2021
The Automobile Association (AA) isn't convinced that traffic authorities will be able to enforce the new driving rules and demerit system outlined in the Aarto Act.Read More
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have
How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse.Read More
Get premium dagga delivered to your door - legally (probably)
Membership starts from R240/month, providing 3g (about 6 joints) of quality "greenhouse," says Jack Stone (Cape Cannabis Club).Read More
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible
"If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card).Read More
You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite
No matter how bad things are, they can always get worse. Lester Kiewit interviews Martin Neethling of Marmite owner PepsiCo.Read More
Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list
The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says SA's travel red list doesn't support tourism recovery.Read More
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty
Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try.Read More
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last
Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).Read More
Pink Himalayan salt not much healthier than regular table salt, dietician claims
Don't be fooled by the hype. Registered dietician Yuri Bhaga says pink Himalayan salt isn't better than regular salt.Read More