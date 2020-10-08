2nd-hand cars on auction are really, really cheap right now

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
CCID safety report released
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:07
Cabinet Lekgotla to discuss economy & corruption
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 12:10
'Gauteng’s Covid-19 infrastructure splurge: New report on R1.2bn spend raises more questions than answers'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Heywood
Today at 12:15
7 VBS bank collapse suspects due in court today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 12:23
Cele wants swift arrests after state property vandalised in farm murder protest outside Senekal court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lirandzu Themba
Today at 12:27
CRL commission to continue probe kwasizabantu despite walkout by mission leaders
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 12:37
Concerns over proposed amendments to Domestic Violence Act
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jeanne Bodenstein - Advocacy Coordinator at Rape Crisis
Today at 12:40
Minister David Maynier: our proposed approach - Allow all international travelers with negative PCR test
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 12:52
Camps Bay occupiers reject ‘unjust and inhumane’ alternative lodging
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xena Ness - Member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective
Sarah Summers
Today at 13:33
Hey Pooch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Melanie Scholtz
Today at 13:49
Virtual kite festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Personal Finance - 30 money mistakes women make
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Santa's Shoebox pledges
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Debbie Zelezniak
Today at 14:50
Music - Justin Prins (skype itv)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Justin Prins
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The Rhino Conspiracy by Peter Hain
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lord Peter Hain - Member of House of Lords
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature with Craig Kiggen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Kiggen - Financial Planner at Consolidated Financial Planning
2nd-hand cars on auction are really, really cheap right now

8 October 2020 9:05 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Is it worth the risk? Lester Kiewit interviews motoring journalist Adam Ford.

Repossessed cars are flooding the market and driving down prices.

Business Insider South Africa investigated and found cars and bakkies are currently auctioned (successful bids) at prices about a third less than “book value”, on average.

Some high-end cars come in at almost 80% below market value.

Picture credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Vauxford

There are, of course, risks when buying on auction, and you’re usually required to pay before taking possession.

Test-driving is rarely an option and you often don’t get any kind of service history.

The massive discounts seem compelling – is it worth taking the risk?

Lester Kiewit put the question to motoring journalist Adam Ford.

Is it worth the risk? No… you have no idea what the condition of the car is… you can’t take it for a drive and there are no guarantees…

Adam Ford, motoring journalist

People get lured because they think they’re getting an absolute bargain… On a car lot, you can test-drive it, you can get it financed, the lot will do the roadworthy and license… Rather buy a second-hand car from a private individual…

Adam Ford, motoring journalist

If you understand the value of vehicles, you can make a couple of rands on the side…

Adam Ford, motoring journalist

If your car is going to get repossessed, you’re not going to send it in for a service… If you ain’t got money to pay for the car, you ain’t got money to fix it…

Adam Ford, motoring journalist

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


