'Magashule was reliably informed of arrest warrant, there's no ANC conspiracy'

Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:07
Cabinet Lekgotla to discuss economy & corruption
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 12:10
'Gauteng’s Covid-19 infrastructure splurge: New report on R1.2bn spend raises more questions than answers'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Heywood
Today at 12:10
Who are the VBS 7 accused and what are they accused of? What can we expect to be arrested next?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pauli Van Wyk - Journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:15
Update on the national unions strike: What now, unions demanding action in 14 days?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi, General secretary - South African Federation of Trade Unions
Today at 12:23
Cele wants swift arrests after state property vandalised in farm murder protest outside Senekal court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lirandzu Themba
Today at 12:23
Corruption and economic recovery take centre state at Cabinet lekgotla
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Duma Gqubule -Centre of economic development and transformation founding director
Today at 12:27
CRL commission to continue probe kwasizabantu despite walkout by mission leaders
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 12:27
Undocumented minors found during stop-and-search - O Kae Molao operation.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela
Today at 12:37
Concerns over proposed amendments to the 3 proposed GBV bills
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jeanne Bodenstein - Advocacy Coordinator at Rape Crisis
Today at 12:37
Police Ministers spokesperson receiving threats post the arrest of a 52 year old suspect in conjunction with a vandalized police van in the free state.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lirandzu Themba Police Ministry Spokesperson
Today at 12:40
Wesgro calls for a review of SA's international travel restrictions
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 12:41
Sport 24 News has uncovered the name of “Service Provider X”, who was implicated in the Fundudzi Summary Report.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sbu Mjikeliso - Sport24 Deputy Editor
Today at 12:45
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence debate reaction.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Alethea Bonello, Director of Programs for the African American Center for Global Politics,
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent
Today at 12:52
Clip: Two woman CRISPR scientists make history, winning Nobel Prize in chemistry for genome-editing discovery
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Camps Bay occupiers reject ‘unjust and inhumane’ alternative lodging
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xena Ness - Member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective
Sarah Summers
Today at 12:56
Prof Tshilidzi sits down with us to discusss his new book.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice Chancellor, University of Johannesburg
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Vusumzi Mahlatshana
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vusumzi Mahlatshana
Today at 13:33
Hey Pooch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Melanie Scholtz
Today at 13:49
Cape Town International Kite Festival goes virtual
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dylan Oktober
Today at 14:07
Personal Finance - 30 money mistakes women make
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kim Potgieter
Today at 14:40
Santa's Shoebox pledges
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Debbie Zelezniak
Today at 14:50
Music - Justin Prins (skype itv)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Justin Prins
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The Rhino Conspiracy by Peter Hain
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lord Peter Hain - Member of House of Lords
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Why are lions being killed in the Karoo National Park?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linda Park
Today at 16:10
School Transport dispute leaves Red Hill students stranded
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 16:20
APS Rural Safety Strategy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: After a severe epidemic, South Africa appears to be approaching some herd immunity
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonny Myers - Occupational and Environmental Health Unit, School of Public Health and Family Medicine
Today at 17:20
Daily Maverick Op-Ed: Water, water everywhere, not any coastguard in sight
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Mason - retired Irish military officer in the British Army. Currently the managing director of GRAIL Securit
Today at 17:46
Winemag.co.za : Rethinking Cape Town’s Heritage Square
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liam Tomlin
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: Highlights from the Joburg Indaba
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bernard Swanepoel - Chairman of Joburg Indaba, Former Mine CEO and Mining Veteran at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature with Craig Kiggen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Kiggen - Financial Planner at Consolidated Financial Planning
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Don't opt for a Kulula/BA airfare refund - you'll get a few cents for every Rand Those opting for refunds end up on Comair's list of creditors. Rather retain the value of your flight booking says Wendy Knowler.... 7 October 2020 8:29 PM
Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon Kulula creator Gidon Novick gives an update on the new customer-centered airline taking to the skies before the end of 2020. 7 October 2020 7:33 PM
Tourists in our own town: Pippa Hudson's top must-visit attractions in Cape Town CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson suggests some popular attractions to visit in the Mother City as the travel sector turns to domestic to... 7 October 2020 2:18 PM
View all Local
'Magashule was reliably informed of arrest warrant, there's no ANC conspiracy' ANC veteran Carl Niehaus says there is nothing conspiratorial about Ace Magashule’s arrest story, while a media expert has warned... 8 October 2020 11:24 AM
'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon' Phillip Truter will serve seven years in jail after turning state witness. Journo Dewald van Rensburg has the VBS inside story. 7 October 2020 6:53 PM
Why is Ramaphosa stalling on implementation date of Political Party Funding Act? Political journalist Carol Paton says it's time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to implement the Political Party Funding Act ahead o... 7 October 2020 5:35 PM
View all Politics
2nd-hand cars on auction are really, really cheap right now Is it worth the risk? Lester Kiewit interviews motoring journalist Adam Ford. 8 October 2020 9:05 AM
A business bedtime story about Robinhood New investment platforms are making it easy and cheap to invest, what could go wrong? 7 October 2020 7:15 PM
'Statistics reveal difficult stories. I wish politicians could see what I see' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 7 October 2020 3:10 PM
View all Business
Automobile Association isn't sold on new rules for drivers coming in 2021 The Automobile Association (AA) isn't convinced that traffic authorities will be able to enforce the new driving rules and demerit... 7 October 2020 1:18 PM
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 6 October 2020 2:56 PM
Get premium dagga delivered to your door - legally (probably) Membership starts from R240/month, providing 3g (about 6 joints) of quality "greenhouse," says Jack Stone (Cape Cannabis Club). 6 October 2020 12:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
International airlines consider cancelling SA flights over flight crew confusion Some international airlines are apparently considering cancelling their SA routes due to SA's flawed travel regulations that treat... 7 October 2020 11:34 AM
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
View all World
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
2nd-hand cars on auction are really, really cheap right now Is it worth the risk? Lester Kiewit interviews motoring journalist Adam Ford. 8 October 2020 9:05 AM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 6 October 2020 2:56 PM
View all Opinion
'Magashule was reliably informed of arrest warrant, there's no ANC conspiracy'

8 October 2020 11:24 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
ANC
Carl Niehaus
fake news
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule
DISINFORMATION
Magashule arrest warrant

ANC veteran Carl Niehaus says there is nothing conspiratorial about Ace Magashule’s arrest story, while a media expert has warned against disinformation.

Earlier this week ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told various media houses that the Hawks were preparing to arrest him.

However, the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Investigative Directorate have denied the claim.

Some political analysts believe that Magashule's false arrest story was deliberately spread as an attempt to test his political support.

Analysts have argued that the unconfirmed news story may have been planted as a pre-emptive strike by the ANC secretary-general.

Niehaus maintains that Magashule was reliably informed about the arrest warrant and that there is nothing conspiratorial about the reports or the coordinated response by some ANC factions.

The SG of the ANC was reliably informed that there was an arrest warrant issued and signed for him to be arrested.

Carl Niehaus, ANC veteran

There is nothing strange or conspiratorial about the fact that there will be concerned members of the ANC when they see breaking news about a warrant of arrest of the SG.

Carl Niehaus, ANC veteran

In the last couple of weeks, we have seen an increased baying for the blood of comrade Ace Magashule. In the media, there has been one call after the other that he should be arrested.

Carl Niehaus, ANC veteran

The whole battle against corruption must be an even-handed battle. It must be one where corruption is not used as an attack tool to target certain people while other people are left off the hook.

Carl Niehaus, ANC veteran

Meanwhile, William Bird, the director of Media Monitoring Africa, has warned against the spread of disinformation.

He says disinformation can be used to pursue a political agenda.

Bird says disinformation, particularly linked to politics, is an ever-increasing threat to South Africa's democracy.

It looks as if it could be what we would call disinformation because it is being withdrawn from the different media houses that initially reported it.

William Bird, Director of Media Monitoring Africa

There doesn't seem to be any confirmation that there is a warrant of arrest out for him. So you kind of have to wonder, where would you get this from and why would you want to report it when you don't have any confirmation of that?

William Bird, Director of Media Monitoring Africa

Listen to Carl Niehaus in conversation with Lester Kiewit:

Listen to William Bird in conversation with Koketso Sachane:


200706-truter-vbs3-edjpg

'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon'

7 October 2020 6:53 PM

Phillip Truter will serve seven years in jail after turning state witness. Journo Dewald van Rensburg has the VBS inside story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020cyriljanuary08jpg

Why is Ramaphosa stalling on implementation date of Political Party Funding Act?

7 October 2020 5:35 PM

Political journalist Carol Paton says it's time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to implement the Political Party Funding Act ahead of the 2021 local government elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nosiviwe

'Military escorted Zimbabweans illegally entering SA for shopping at Beitbridge'

7 October 2020 10:21 AM

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula made the incredible admission to Parliament on Tuesday, says Scopa member Alf Lees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

I’m not worried – Ace Magashule on reports of his imminent arrest

7 October 2020 8:24 AM

"I’m not surprised," said ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. "There has been this thing of Hollywood type of style [arrests]."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions

6 October 2020 8:13 PM

Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20172407-zwelinzima-vavijpg

Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu

6 October 2020 6:51 PM

A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hawksarrest_1590

Why Karyn Maughan believes the NPA is finally stepping up its game

6 October 2020 4:56 PM

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan argues that refrom at the NPA and the Hawks appears to be paying off following a string of high-profile arrests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200730-maite-edjpg

Latest personal costs order against minister 'stern warning' for govt officials

6 October 2020 3:26 PM

The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) says the latest personal costs order against Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane must serve as a stern warning to public officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe map flag 123rfpolitics 123rf

Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch

5 October 2020 2:48 PM

Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign governments without approval.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180919-winde-edjpg

Party infighting heats up in battle for DA metro chair post

5 October 2020 12:56 PM

Mayor Dan Plato has struck the first blow in his bid to take over the position of DA metro chairperson which is currently held by Grant Twigg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

