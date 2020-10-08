'Magashule was reliably informed of arrest warrant, there's no ANC conspiracy'
Earlier this week ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told various media houses that the Hawks were preparing to arrest him.
However, the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Investigative Directorate have denied the claim.
Some political analysts believe that Magashule's false arrest story was deliberately spread as an attempt to test his political support.
Analysts have argued that the unconfirmed news story may have been planted as a pre-emptive strike by the ANC secretary-general.
Niehaus maintains that Magashule was reliably informed about the arrest warrant and that there is nothing conspiratorial about the reports or the coordinated response by some ANC factions.
The SG of the ANC was reliably informed that there was an arrest warrant issued and signed for him to be arrested.Carl Niehaus, ANC veteran
There is nothing strange or conspiratorial about the fact that there will be concerned members of the ANC when they see breaking news about a warrant of arrest of the SG.Carl Niehaus, ANC veteran
In the last couple of weeks, we have seen an increased baying for the blood of comrade Ace Magashule. In the media, there has been one call after the other that he should be arrested.Carl Niehaus, ANC veteran
The whole battle against corruption must be an even-handed battle. It must be one where corruption is not used as an attack tool to target certain people while other people are left off the hook.Carl Niehaus, ANC veteran
Meanwhile, William Bird, the director of Media Monitoring Africa, has warned against the spread of disinformation.
He says disinformation can be used to pursue a political agenda.
Bird says disinformation, particularly linked to politics, is an ever-increasing threat to South Africa's democracy.
It looks as if it could be what we would call disinformation because it is being withdrawn from the different media houses that initially reported it.William Bird, Director of Media Monitoring Africa
There doesn't seem to be any confirmation that there is a warrant of arrest out for him. So you kind of have to wonder, where would you get this from and why would you want to report it when you don't have any confirmation of that?William Bird, Director of Media Monitoring Africa
Listen to Carl Niehaus in conversation with Lester Kiewit:
Listen to William Bird in conversation with Koketso Sachane:
