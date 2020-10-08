Katlego Maboe will be selecting Just the Hits and celebrating a birthday or two
Katlego Maboe was born in 1986 but it does not mean there are not some great tracks that he loves from that era.
He shares a birthday month with CapeTalk, October, and while CapeTalk's cake day is on the 14th, Katlego will be blowing out the candles on the 29th.
He may have started off with a B Com in Chartered Accountancy, but even while studying it was his love for music that got him into the entertainment game.
While he is less well-known as a singer-songwriter as he is for his TV work, it is his first love and we are very exited to have him host this Sunday 10 October.
Take a listen to his incredible voice and see what else he is up to on Instagram