Katlego Maboe will be selecting Just the Hits and celebrating a birthday or two

Today at 12:07 Cabinet Lekgotla to discuss economy & corruption The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sanusha Naidu

Today at 12:10 'Gauteng’s Covid-19 infrastructure splurge: New report on R1.2bn spend raises more questions than answers' The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mark Heywood

Today at 12:10 Who are the VBS 7 accused and what are they accused of? What can we expect to be arrested next? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Pauli Van Wyk - Journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick

Today at 12:15 Update on the national unions strike: What now, unions demanding action in 14 days? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Zwelinzima Vavi, General secretary - South African Federation of Trade Unions

Today at 12:23 Cele wants swift arrests after state property vandalised in farm murder protest outside Senekal court The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lirandzu Themba

Today at 12:23 Corruption and economic recovery take centre state at Cabinet lekgotla The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Duma Gqubule -Centre of economic development and transformation founding director

Today at 12:27 CRL commission to continue probe kwasizabantu despite walkout by mission leaders The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma

Today at 12:27 Undocumented minors found during stop-and-search - O Kae Molao operation. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela

Today at 12:37 Concerns over proposed amendments to the 3 proposed GBV bills The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jeanne Bodenstein - Advocacy Coordinator at Rape Crisis

Today at 12:37 Police Ministers spokesperson receiving threats post the arrest of a 52 year old suspect in conjunction with a vandalized police van in the free state. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lirandzu Themba Police Ministry Spokesperson

Today at 12:40 Wesgro calls for a review of SA's international travel restrictions The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro

Today at 12:41 Sport 24 News has uncovered the name of “Service Provider X”, who was implicated in the Fundudzi Summary Report. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sbu Mjikeliso - Sport24 Deputy Editor

Today at 12:45 Kamala Harris and Mike Pence debate reaction. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Alethea Bonello, Director of Programs for the African American Center for Global Politics,

Today at 12:45 Africa Report with JJ Cornish The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent

Today at 12:52 Clip: Two woman CRISPR scientists make history, winning Nobel Prize in chemistry for genome-editing discovery The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:52 Camps Bay occupiers reject ‘unjust and inhumane’ alternative lodging The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Xena Ness - Member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective

Sarah Summers

Today at 12:56 Prof Tshilidzi sits down with us to discusss his new book. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice Chancellor, University of Johannesburg

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Vusumzi Mahlatshana Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Vusumzi Mahlatshana

Today at 13:33 Hey Pooch Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Melanie Scholtz

Today at 13:49 Cape Town International Kite Festival goes virtual Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dylan Oktober

Today at 14:07 Personal Finance - 30 money mistakes women make Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Kim Potgieter

Today at 14:40 Santa's Shoebox pledges Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Debbie Zelezniak

Today at 14:50 Music - Justin Prins (skype itv) Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Justin Prins

Today at 15:10 Open for introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 The Rhino Conspiracy by Peter Hain Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lord Peter Hain - Member of House of Lords

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Today at 15:50 Why are lions being killed in the Karoo National Park? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Linda Park

Today at 16:10 School Transport dispute leaves Red Hill students stranded Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department

Today at 16:20 APS Rural Safety Strategy Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Today at 17:05 Covid-19: After a severe epidemic, South Africa appears to be approaching some herd immunity Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jonny Myers - Occupational and Environmental Health Unit, School of Public Health and Family Medicine

Today at 17:20 Daily Maverick Op-Ed: Water, water everywhere, not any coastguard in sight Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

John Mason - retired Irish military officer in the British Army. Currently the managing director of GRAIL Securit

Today at 17:46 Winemag.co.za : Rethinking Cape Town’s Heritage Square Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Liam Tomlin

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 ZOOM: Highlights from the Joburg Indaba The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Bernard Swanepoel - Chairman of Joburg Indaba, Former Mine CEO and Mining Veteran at ...

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

