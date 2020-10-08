Fraudsters selling fake Covid-19 test results to get into SA, says Sisa Ntshona





According to Ntshona, officials discovered that fraudulent Covid-19 test results were being sold in Mozambique in order to help visitors cross the border into South Africa.

RELATED: Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list

Travel rules require all visitors to produce a negative PCR test for Covid-19 within 72 hours prior to arriving in South Africa.

Ntshona says South Africa's immigration officials will have to identify fake and illigitmate Covid-19 test written in various languages from across the world.

People are coming from different countries around the world and they have tests in different formats. Are our immigration officers efficiently equipped to [differentiate between] a Chinese menu and a negative Covid-19 test? Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

In Mozambique, we've had an incident of people issuing fraudulent negative Covid-19 tests in order to facilitate people coming through the border. Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

The first week of international travel to South Africa was filled with some confusion, Ntshona explains.

There have been issues around visa-free travel and the travel rules that apply for airline crew, among other questions.

RELATED: International airlines consider cancelling SA flights over flight crew confusion

The lack of clarity and single-mindedness is also letting us down. Opening up a country is not just one department's job. It's an entire ecosystem that needs to be linked. The machinery of Cabinet needs to be aligned in order for everything to be in sync. Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

The treatment of cabin crew cannot be the same as a normal tourist. They need to have some sort of dispensation. Rules for that need to be written. Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

Home Affairs suspended visa waivers during lockdown, they needed to lift that before the 1st of October but it was only picked up a day or so later but there are [improvements] being done now. Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism

Listen to Sisa Ntshona in conversation with Kieno Kammies: