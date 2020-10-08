Fraudsters selling fake Covid-19 test results to get into SA, says Sisa Ntshona
According to Ntshona, officials discovered that fraudulent Covid-19 test results were being sold in Mozambique in order to help visitors cross the border into South Africa.
RELATED: Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list
Travel rules require all visitors to produce a negative PCR test for Covid-19 within 72 hours prior to arriving in South Africa.
Ntshona says South Africa's immigration officials will have to identify fake and illigitmate Covid-19 test written in various languages from across the world.
People are coming from different countries around the world and they have tests in different formats. Are our immigration officers efficiently equipped to [differentiate between] a Chinese menu and a negative Covid-19 test?Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism
In Mozambique, we've had an incident of people issuing fraudulent negative Covid-19 tests in order to facilitate people coming through the border.Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism
The first week of international travel to South Africa was filled with some confusion, Ntshona explains.
There have been issues around visa-free travel and the travel rules that apply for airline crew, among other questions.
RELATED: International airlines consider cancelling SA flights over flight crew confusion
The lack of clarity and single-mindedness is also letting us down. Opening up a country is not just one department's job. It's an entire ecosystem that needs to be linked. The machinery of Cabinet needs to be aligned in order for everything to be in sync.Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism
The treatment of cabin crew cannot be the same as a normal tourist. They need to have some sort of dispensation. Rules for that need to be written.Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism
Home Affairs suspended visa waivers during lockdown, they needed to lift that before the 1st of October but it was only picked up a day or so later but there are [improvements] being done now.Sisa Ntshona, CEO - SA Tourism
Listen to Sisa Ntshona in conversation with Kieno Kammies:
More from Business
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand
'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie.Read More
It’s NOT your imagination – your airtime and data are disappearing
Airtime and data are disappearing from Vodacom and Cell C SIMs, according to an investigation by MyBroadband.Read More
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know
What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital.Read More
2nd-hand cars on auction are really, really cheap right now
Is it worth the risk? Lester Kiewit interviews motoring journalist Adam Ford.Read More
Don't opt for a Kulula/BA airfare refund - you'll get a few cents for every Rand
Those opting for refunds end up on Comair's list of creditors. Rather retain the value of your flight booking says Wendy Knowler.Read More
Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon
Kulula creator Gidon Novick gives an update on the new customer-centered airline taking to the skies before the end of 2020.Read More
A business bedtime story about Robinhood
New investment platforms are making it easy and cheap to invest, what could go wrong?Read More
'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon'
Phillip Truter will serve seven years in jail after turning state witness. Journo Dewald van Rensburg has the VBS inside story.Read More
'Statistics reveal difficult stories. I wish politicians could see what I see'
Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accusses IRR of bullying her
"What the IRR is doing is not in the best interest of the savers of SA," Wierzycka told The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.Read More
More from Lifestyle
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know
What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital.Read More
2nd-hand cars on auction are really, really cheap right now
Is it worth the risk? Lester Kiewit interviews motoring journalist Adam Ford.Read More
Tourists in our own town: Pippa Hudson's top must-visit attractions in Cape Town
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson suggests some popular attractions to visit in the Mother City as the travel sector turns to domestic tourism for survival.Read More
Automobile Association isn't sold on new rules for drivers coming in 2021
The Automobile Association (AA) isn't convinced that traffic authorities will be able to enforce the new driving rules and demerit system outlined in the Aarto Act.Read More
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have
How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse.Read More
Get premium dagga delivered to your door - legally (probably)
Membership starts from R240/month, providing 3g (about 6 joints) of quality "greenhouse," says Jack Stone (Cape Cannabis Club).Read More
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible
"If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card).Read More
You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite
No matter how bad things are, they can always get worse. Lester Kiewit interviews Martin Neethling of Marmite owner PepsiCo.Read More
Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list
The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says SA's travel red list doesn't support tourism recovery.Read More
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty
Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try.Read More