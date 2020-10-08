Cele wants more farmers arrested following violent protest at Senekal court





Angry members of the farming community overturned and torched a police vehicle in protest of the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner.

The 22-year-old's body was badly beaten and found tied to a pole last week.

Violence erupted at the Senekal Magistrates Court where two suspects linked to Horner's murder made a brief appearance on Tuesday.

Protesters stormed into the court building demanding that the two suspects be handed over to them.

On Wednesday, a 52-year-old farmer was arrested for his role in the torching of the police vehicle.

BRENDIN HORNER MURDER ACCUSEDS APPEAR IN COURT : SENEKAL. FS. HUNDREDS OF FARM COMMUNITY INVADE COURT & WREAK HAVOC. SAPS MV TORCHED. pic.twitter.com/MM8UBHD7eO — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) October 6, 2020

Cele has condemned the violent protest and wants more culprits to be arrested, says Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.

He is calling for more arrests as it is clear that sort of criminality was a collective effort that threatened the rule of law. Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry

It only makes sense that more people needed to be rounded and up and face the full might of the law. Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry

While we condemn the gruesome killing of this young man, no resident of this country has the right to take the law into their own hands. Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry

Listen to the update on The Midday Report: