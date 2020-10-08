Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
US election heats up. A pink-eye and fly steal the US VP debate show and Covid-19 in the White House dominates magazine covers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: Highlights from the Joburg Indaba
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bernard Swanepoel - Chairman of Joburg Indaba, Former Mine CEO and Mining Veteran at ...
Today at 18:50
Fashion retail going through an evolution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Simon - Founder and former CEO at Young Designers Emporium
Today at 19:08
Lesotho revokes Vodacom’s operating licence - Techcentral
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : 'flying blind in this corona economy'.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature with Craig Kiggen : Why we invest
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Kiggen - Financial Planner at Consolidated Financial Planning
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Cele wants more farmers arrested following violent protest at Senekal court

8 October 2020 2:35 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Bheki Cele
Police Minister
Arrests
Brendin Horner
Senekal
farm murder protest
Senekal court protest

Police Minister Bheki Cele is calling for more arrests in connection with the violent farm murder protest at the Senekal Magistrates Court in the Free State on Tuesday.

Angry members of the farming community overturned and torched a police vehicle in protest of the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner.

The 22-year-old's body was badly beaten and found tied to a pole last week.

Violence erupted at the Senekal Magistrates Court where two suspects linked to Horner's murder made a brief appearance on Tuesday.

Protesters stormed into the court building demanding that the two suspects be handed over to them.

On Wednesday, a 52-year-old farmer was arrested for his role in the torching of the police vehicle.

Cele has condemned the violent protest and wants more culprits to be arrested, says Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.

He is calling for more arrests as it is clear that sort of criminality was a collective effort that threatened the rule of law.

Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry

It only makes sense that more people needed to be rounded and up and face the full might of the law.

Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry

While we condemn the gruesome killing of this young man, no resident of this country has the right to take the law into their own hands.

Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry

Listen to the update on The Midday Report:


