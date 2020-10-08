



There aren’t many industries that make lawyers look good. But cellular providers definitely do. Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk

There’s going to be more and more political will to have regulators go after these guys because it’ll score you votes. Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband.

It’s not your imagination – your airtime and data are disappearing.

“There are a number of reasons why airtime and data might disappear,” says Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large at MyBroadband.

“We’ve had cases where airtime and data disappeared and, upon our investigation, realised the operators didn’t even know it was happening.”

In MyBroadband’s most recent investigation, airtime was disappearing from Vodacom and Cell C SIMs.

For the experiment, everything was standardised – they used the same four Nokia phones with identical apps installed, connected to the same Wi-Fi router, etc.

For more detail, read: Disappearing airtime on Vodacom and Cell C – MyBroadband

Kieno Kammies interviewed Vermeulen.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.