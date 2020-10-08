Paid parking still suspended, but you will be fined for hogging CBD parking bays
The City of Cape Town has warned that motorists who hog parking bays in the CBD all day will be fined R300.
As of Monday 12 October 2020, vehicles will be monitored for the specific time frame indicated on the parking signage.
The City has urged Capetonians to abide by the parking bay time restrictions in the CBD and to refrain from illegal parking.
Traffic officials will be deployed to monitor the overstaying of allowable time permitted at on-street parking bays and the illegal use of exclusive-use bays for loading and for those that require a special needs permit.
Motorists will be fined for exceeding the time limit for 30-minute or 60-minute on-street parking bays.
They will also be fined for the illegal use of exclusive-use bays, such as parking in drop-and-go bays or loading bays; and parking in bays for those with special needs without a permit.
The City's mayco member for transport, Felicity Purchase, says many commuters are using public parking bays all day, which is having a negative impact on local businesses within the inner city.
She says local businesses, who are recovering from the impact of Covid-19, desperately need parking bays to be available throughout the day for use by their customers, especially under alert level 1.
As business within the CBD returns to normal and the traffic in the inner-city increases, we are appealing to all residents and visitors to abide by the parking rules and to not use the parking bays for longer than the allocated time, be it a 30 minute or 60 minute on-street parking bay.Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
The private sector is pivotal to the recovery of our local economy and employment. Thus, I appeal to those who need all-day parking to make use of the parking spaces at the edge of the CBD or to rent parking in privately operated parking garages. The MyCiTi buses also offer a reliable, safe and scheduled service to get around the CBD and to and from these parking areas.Felicity Purchase, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
At the same time, the City says paid parking remains suspended until further notice.
Officials are aiming to implement the new parking management contract in February 2021.
