Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses?
With less than a month to go until the US presidential election, things are not looking good for Donald Trump.
His handling of the Covid-19 crisis, not to mention the president who hates masks getting infected himself, is losing him trust and votes.
The Economist predicts that POTUS has just a 10% of staying in the White House.
Bruce Whitfield talks to international relations expert Prof. John Stremlau about how the tide has turned against Trump in the last few months.
Stremlau is Honorary Professor of International Relations at Wits University.
It [Covid-19] certainly is the number one issue now and it seems like everyone is picking up on this and the Republican establishment has concluded that Donald Trump doesn't have much of a chance of winning.John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University
Bear in mind that for Joe Biden to win, he's got to win big...John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University
During the only vice-presidential debate of the US election, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris sparred over a number of issues including the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
However it was speculation over Trump VP Pence's pink "Covid eye" that dominated social media.
That, and a house fly that landed on his head.
October 8, 2020
Trump's already threatened that he would not voluntarily vacate the White House, should he lose come November.
Might he be reading from the Jacob Zuma "Stalingrad" defence playbook as a legal stalling strategy? asks Whitfield.
Donald Trump is in a lot more legal problems if he gets thrown out of office, because he's got fraud and financial illegalities and tax illegalities and debts staring him all in the face and he would be just a private citizen if he loses.John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University
Listen to the insightful discussion below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses?
