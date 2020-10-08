NPA boss Shamila Batohi concerned about impact of potential R1bn budget cut





Batohi, the National Director of Public Prosecutions, briefed Parliament’s justice committee on the NPA's performance on Wednesday.

The briefing comes after a number of high-profile arrests and the seizure of assets linked to several fraud and corruption cases.

Batohi told Parliamentarians that possible cuts to the NPA’s budget could be detrimental to the crime-fighting agency.

She is worried that the fall-out from the Covid-19 pandemic will see the NPA's budget cut by up to R1.1 billion, reports EWN's Gaye Davis.

This would virtually cancel out the R1.3 billion cash injection the NPA received last year, Davis explains.

According to Batohi, the potential budget cuts could result in the loss of more than 580 prosecutors.

Davis says the NPA will only know for certain when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tables a second adjustments budget together with the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement later this month.

They were very concerned to hear from Batohi that she is facing proposed budget cuts that could see the NPA losing R1.1 billion in funding. Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN

In November last year, the NPA was given R1.3 billion as a cash injection because of the parlous state of its finances and its need for resources to hire prosecutors. Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN

Shes says to lose R1.1 billion could see the loss of more than 580 prosecutors, who are pivotal to the performance of the NPA. Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN

Batohi has had a huge job to try to rebuild an organisation hollowed out duirng the years of the Zuma administration and there are still issues that she needs to do in terms of cleaning house. Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN

