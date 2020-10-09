Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
WCED hopes to resolve scholar transport dispute soon

9 October 2020 10:50 AM
by Qama Qukula
WCED
Schools
learners
Scholar transport

Dozens of leaners across more than 250 schools in the province were left stranded this week due to striking scholar transport operators in various districts.

Operators had staged a stayaway in solidarity with a union that was embroiled in a legal dispute over scholar transport in the Cape Winelands.

The union had filed a court application to prevent the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) from awarding new interim scholar transport contracts in the Cape Winelands district.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the application was dismissed on Thursday.

The WCED can now proceed with finalising emergency scholar transport contracts in the region.

Hammond says officials hope to secure new service providers by the end of next week.

Meanwhile, scholar transport operators in other education districts are expected to resume operations.

However, it's alleged that the operators in Redhill and Masiphumelele are still striking.

According to Hammond, these operators are in breach of contract and may face legal repercussions if they don't resume their services.

Unfortunately, it's not isolated to the Deep South, it's across the province, in seven of our eight education districts.

Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

It has affected many schools. Over 250 schools in the last five days.

Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

We have just heard that there was an interdict to try and prevent us from awarding new interim contracts. It was dismissed without costs, so we hopefully will find some resolution soon.

Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

The learners are the biggest losers in this situation.

Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

We were informed this morning that all the scholar transport contractors in the other districts were affected would now continue.

Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


WCED
Schools
learners
Scholar transport

