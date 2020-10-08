Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
NPA boss Shamila Batohi concerned about impact of potential R1bn budget cut National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi is worried that possible budget cuts may impact the NPA's ability to figh... 8 October 2020 5:22 PM
Paid parking still suspended, but you will be fined for hogging CBD parking bays Starting from next week, motorists will be fined for overstaying the allowable time permitted at on-street parking bays in the cit... 8 October 2020 3:47 PM
Paid parking still suspended, but you will be fined for hogging CBD parking bays Starting from next week, motorists will be fined for overstaying the allowable time permitted at on-street parking bays in the cit... 8 October 2020 3:47 PM
View all Local
'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon' Phillip Truter will serve seven years in jail after turning state witness. Journo Dewald van Rensburg has the VBS inside story. 7 October 2020 6:53 PM
Why is Ramaphosa stalling on implementation date of Political Party Funding Act? Political journalist Carol Paton says it's time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to implement the Political Party Funding Act ahead o... 7 October 2020 5:35 PM
Why is Ramaphosa stalling on implementation date of Political Party Funding Act? Political journalist Carol Paton says it's time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to implement the Political Party Funding Act ahead o... 7 October 2020 5:35 PM
View all Politics
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
It's NOT your imagination – your airtime and data are disappearing Airtime and data are disappearing from Vodacom and Cell C SIMs, according to an investigation by MyBroadband. 8 October 2020 3:19 PM
It’s NOT your imagination – your airtime and data are disappearing Airtime and data are disappearing from Vodacom and Cell C SIMs, according to an investigation by MyBroadband. 8 October 2020 3:19 PM
View all Business
We buy stuff we don't need to impress people we don't know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
2nd-hand cars on auction are really, really cheap right now Is it worth the risk? Lester Kiewit interviews motoring journalist Adam Ford. 8 October 2020 9:05 AM
2nd-hand cars on auction are really, really cheap right now Is it worth the risk? Lester Kiewit interviews motoring journalist Adam Ford. 8 October 2020 9:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the "public interest". 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent What's it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We're lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump's health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There'll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There's an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
How risky are your investments? It depends on how much time you have How much "risk" you should take on depends on your investment timeframe, says Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 6 October 2020 2:56 PM
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
View all Opinion
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license

8 October 2020 8:28 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Vodacom
Lesotho
Bruce Whitfield
Vodacom Group
Duncan McLeod
TechCentral
lesotho communications authority
Vodacom Lesotho
Matjato Moteane

Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod.

Lesotho's informed Vodacom its operating license is being revoked, after the country's communications authority imposed a huge fine on the company on Monday.

Vodacom has said it will take the matter to court.

The dispute centers on allegations that the mobile operator hired an auditing firm allegedly owned by the sister-in-law of Vodacom Lesotho chairperson, Matjato Moteane.

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from the editor of TechCentral, Duncan McLeod.

About ten days ago or so the regulatory authority issued a fine equivalent to about R134 million against Vodacom Lesotho, accusing it of various things including being in breach of corporate governance over its auditing firm.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

The accusation is that his sister-in-law owns the auditing firm.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

The Lesotho Communications Authority [LCA] is saying, this is not only in breach of your license conditions but in breach of the Companies Act in Lesotho... and you must pay R40 million worth of this fine immediately.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

The remaining amount is suspended for five years provided the company "does not commit any further contraventions of its regulatory obligations" during that period.

But they've now written a letter, today, to Vodacom Lesotho saying your license has in fact been revoked.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

The company intends to lodge an urgent high court interdict against the LCA, saying the body's own rules state that Vodacom should have been given a certain amount of time to respond.

Lesotho is Vodacom's smallest operation by subscriber numbers, McLeod says, but it is the biggest mobile operator in the country.

We know that the country is politically unstable and I do wonder whether there's something more to this in terms of the politics, and possibly business machinations going on between the political interests in the country.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

This article first appeared on 702 : Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license


