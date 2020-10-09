'Busisiwe Mkhwebane is very, very unhappy with NPA Head Shamila Batohi'
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the court to order Parliament to stop investigating her fitness to hold office.
The Western Cape High Court is expected to make its decision known on Friday.
Mkhwebane’s office is investigating maladministration linked to a KZN jazz festival that cost taxpayers R28 million but never took place.
She says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) isn’t sharing information that would help her complete her probe.
Mkhwebane wants Parliament’s justice committee to mediate between herself and NPA head Shamila Batohi.
The public protector complained about the “tone” of the language the NPA uses when addressing her and the lack of a “spirit of collegiality”.
Mkhwebane did not submit her grievances in writing.
Some MPs said they see no reason why the spat can't be sorted out without Parliament’s help.
Mkhwebane briefed parliament’s portfolio committee on Justice on Thursday on her first-quarter performance.
She mentioned the Estina dairy project only to say – not for the first time – that it’s “at an advanced stage” and that a report would “hopefully” come before the yearend.
Lester Kiewit interviewed EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis about what emerged in the briefing.
We’ve seen several adverse judgments against the Public Protector, a number of them involving her personally paying the costs.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN
Busisiwe Mkhwebane is very, very unhappy with NPA Head Shamila Batohi…Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN
The Office is bigger than Mkhwebane. They are under severe budget constraints… It has put her under a lot of pressure…Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN
They [parliament’s portfolio committee on Justice] are cautiously happy with the Public Protector’s performance… but they’re waiting on for what the Auditor General says once his proper audit of the Public Protector is in.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Local
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand
'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie.Read More
NPA boss Shamila Batohi concerned about impact of potential R1bn budget cut
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi is worried that possible budget cuts may impact the NPA's ability to fight corruption.Read More
Paid parking still suspended, but you will be fined for hogging CBD parking bays
Starting from next week, motorists will be fined for overstaying the allowable time permitted at on-street parking bays in the city centre.Read More
Cele wants more farmers arrested following violent protest at Senekal court
Police Minister Bheki Cele is calling for more arrests in connection with the violent farm murder protest at the Senekal Magistrates Court in the Free State on Tuesday.Read More
Don't opt for a Kulula/BA airfare refund - you'll get a few cents for every Rand
Those opting for refunds end up on Comair's list of creditors. Rather retain the value of your flight booking says Wendy Knowler.Read More
Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon
Kulula creator Gidon Novick gives an update on the new customer-centered airline taking to the skies before the end of 2020.Read More
Tourists in our own town: Pippa Hudson's top must-visit attractions in Cape Town
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson suggests some popular attractions to visit in the Mother City as the travel sector turns to domestic tourism for survival.Read More
Automobile Association isn't sold on new rules for drivers coming in 2021
The Automobile Association (AA) isn't convinced that traffic authorities will be able to enforce the new driving rules and demerit system outlined in the Aarto Act.Read More
International airlines consider cancelling SA flights over flight crew confusion
Some international airlines are apparently considering cancelling their SA routes due to SA's flawed travel regulations that treat airline crew the same as passengers.Read More
'Military escorted Zimbabweans illegally entering SA for shopping at Beitbridge'
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula made the incredible admission to Parliament on Tuesday, says Scopa member Alf Lees.Read More
More from Politics
'Magashule was reliably informed of arrest warrant, there's no ANC conspiracy'
ANC veteran Carl Niehaus says there is nothing conspiratorial about Ace Magashule’s arrest story, while a media expert has warned against disinformation.Read More
'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon'
Phillip Truter will serve seven years in jail after turning state witness. Journo Dewald van Rensburg has the VBS inside story.Read More
Why is Ramaphosa stalling on implementation date of Political Party Funding Act?
Political journalist Carol Paton says it's time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to implement the Political Party Funding Act ahead of the 2021 local government elections.Read More
'Military escorted Zimbabweans illegally entering SA for shopping at Beitbridge'
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula made the incredible admission to Parliament on Tuesday, says Scopa member Alf Lees.Read More
I’m not worried – Ace Magashule on reports of his imminent arrest
"I’m not surprised," said ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. "There has been this thing of Hollywood type of style [arrests]."Read More
Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions
Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand.Read More
Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu
A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.Read More
Why Karyn Maughan believes the NPA is finally stepping up its game
Legal journalist Karyn Maughan argues that refrom at the NPA and the Hawks appears to be paying off following a string of high-profile arrests.Read More
Latest personal costs order against minister 'stern warning' for govt officials
The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) says the latest personal costs order against Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane must serve as a stern warning to public officials.Read More
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch
Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign governments without approval.Read More