Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
'Busisiwe Mkhwebane is very, very unhappy with NPA Head Shamila Batohi'

9 October 2020 9:07 AM
by Kabous le Roux
National Prosecuting Authority
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
State Capture
Corruption
Fraud
Parliament
NPA
Public Protector
Parliaments Justice Committee
Jazz Festival
Gaye Davis
Estina
Shamila Batohi
Lester Kiewit
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Mkhwebane says the NPA isn’t sharing info and complained about its "tone" of language and the lack of a "spirit of collegiality".

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the court to order Parliament to stop investigating her fitness to hold office.

The Western Cape High Court is expected to make its decision known on Friday.

Mkhwebane’s office is investigating maladministration linked to a KZN jazz festival that cost taxpayers R28 million but never took place.

She says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) isn’t sharing information that would help her complete her probe.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Mkhwebane wants Parliament’s justice committee to mediate between herself and NPA head Shamila Batohi.

The public protector complained about the “tone” of the language the NPA uses when addressing her and the lack of a “spirit of collegiality”.

Mkhwebane did not submit her grievances in writing.

Some MPs said they see no reason why the spat can't be sorted out without Parliament’s help.

Mkhwebane briefed parliament’s portfolio committee on Justice on Thursday on her first-quarter performance.

She mentioned the Estina dairy project only to say – not for the first time – that it’s “at an advanced stage” and that a report would “hopefully” come before the yearend.

Lester Kiewit interviewed EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis about what emerged in the briefing.

We’ve seen several adverse judgments against the Public Protector, a number of them involving her personally paying the costs.

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN

Busisiwe Mkhwebane is very, very unhappy with NPA Head Shamila Batohi…

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN

The Office is bigger than Mkhwebane. They are under severe budget constraints… It has put her under a lot of pressure…

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN

They [parliament’s portfolio committee on Justice] are cautiously happy with the Public Protector’s performance… but they’re waiting on for what the Auditor General says once his proper audit of the Public Protector is in.

Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
