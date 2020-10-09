Streaming issues? Report here
Woolies to step up customer communication as 120 more stores go plastic-free

9 October 2020 1:18 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Woolworths
Woolies
Plastic
plastic bags
single-use plastic
plastic-free delivery
Woolworths stores

Retailer Woolworths has vowed to improve its communication strategy in the phased roll-out of 'plastic-bag-free' stores across the country.

From Monday, Woolworths says it will have more visible signage in stores that plan to discontinue single-use plastic bags.

Earlier this week, a Cape Town businessman complained to CapeTalk that a Woolworths store in Parklands had not clearly communicated the phasing out of plastic bags.

Feroz Koor, the Head of Sustainability at Woolworths, says the retailer has made some improvements to its communication strategy following some customer feedback.

The retail chain will have more prominent signage in stores, notifying customers four weeks prior to the removal of plastic bags.

120 additional stores, including 33 stores across Cape Town, will be going plastic-free in the next phase of the roll-out which will commence next week.

RELATED: Woolies pilots smart recycling machines at two CT stores

When specific stores go plastic-bag free, our practice to date has been to have a two week announcement period at a store level, with various communication devices in-store.

Feroz Koor, Group Head of Sustainability - Woolworths

There would be signage at the entrance of the check-out aisle, and various placements in-store informing customers that the store is going-plastic-bag free. And the signage stays up for another two weeks once it has gone plastic-bag free.

Feroz Koor, Group Head of Sustainability - Woolworths

We've had customer feedback so we've done two things: For the next phase of our roll-out we are increasing the amount of communication, it will be much more visible, right up until the front door, stickers on the floor.

Feroz Koor, Group Head of Sustainability - Woolworths

It will be very hard to miss. It will be bright green visual elements.

Feroz Koor, Group Head of Sustainability - Woolworths

Secondly, we've doubled the time for the announcement. Where it was two weeks ahead of time, it will now be four weeks ahead of time. We understand that customers may not go to their local Woolworths store in a two-week cycle. Customers will have more time.

Feroz Koor, Group Head of Sustainability - Woolworths

RELATED: Woolies to dump wasteful plastic packaging

Woolworths has committed to phasing out unnecessary single-use plastics and producing reusable or recyclable packaging by 2022.

Since making the announcement in 2018, Koor says the retailer has made major strides in producing 100% recyclable packaging and increasing the use of recyclable materials where plastic cannot be replaced.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


